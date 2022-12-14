Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ulster taking 'every possible step' to get La Rochelle match played at Kingspan Stadium

Frost covers are in place while heaters are being brought in.

1 hour ago 2,086 Views 2 Comments
Image: Presseye/Brian Little/INPHO

ULSTER RUGBY HAVE said they are “continuing to take every possible step” to make sure the pitch at Kingspan Stadium is playable for the Heineken Champions Cup visit of holders La Rochelle on Saturday at 5.30.   

“Frost covers have been on the pitch all week and additional measures such as heaters are being brought in,” Ulster said in a statement. “Efforts will continue, with sustained freezing temperatures forecast over the coming days.

“The club is in regular contact with tournament organisers EPCR, and we will provide daily updates for supporters via our social media channels.” 

If the pitch does not look like it will thaw out in time for kick-off then Ulster could be forced to move the game to the RDS, according to the Irish Independent, who reported that the Dublin ground is being lined up as a contingency. 

 

