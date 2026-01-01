Henderson returns for Ulster, Munster make 10 changes for New Year's interpro

INJURY-HIT ULSTER have been given a New Year’s boost with the return of three key players for their United Rugby Championship interpro with Munster on Friday [7.45pm, Premier Sports & URC.tv].

Iain Henderson makes his long-awaited return to captain the side following five weeks on the sidelines with a back injury, while front-row duo Rob Herring and Eric O’Sullivan are both fit to take their place among the replacements.

Head coach Richie Murphy makes five changes in total to the side which started the win against Connacht, including a first home start for Australia’s Angus Bell.

There’s also good news on the injury front for Munster, who welcome back Brian Gleeson among the replacements following more than two months out with an elbow injury.

Clayton McMillan makes wholesale changes following the defeat to Leinster, with 10 new faces in the starting line-up, including the return of Calvin Nash on the wing following a recent illness.

Ulster Rugby

15. Jacob Stockdale

14. Werner Kok

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Zac Ward

10. Jack Murphy

9. Nathan Doak

1. Angus Bell

2. Tom Stewart

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Iain Henderson (capt)

5. Joe Hopes

6. Cormac Izuchukwu

7. Nick Timoney

8. Bryn Ward

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Scott Wilson

19. Harry Sheridan

20. David McCann

21. Conor McKee

22. Jake Flannery

23. Jude Postlethwaite

Munster Rugby

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Dan Kelly

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Thaakir Abrahams

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Paddy Patterson

1. Josh Wycherley

2. Diarmuid Barron (capt)

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Tom Ahern

7. John Hodnett

8. Alex Kendellen

Replacements:

16. Lee Barron

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. Conor Bartley

19. Jack O’Donoghue

20. Brian Gleeson

21. Ethan Coughlan

22. Tony Butler

23. Seán O’Brien

– Updated 12.51: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Friday’s appearance would be Angus Bell’s first Ulster start; it is Bell’s first home start.