Henderson returns for Ulster, Munster make 10 changes for New Year's interpro

INJURY-HIT ULSTER have been given a New Year’s boost with the return of three key players for their United Rugby Championship interpro with Munster on Friday [7.45pm, Premier Sports & URC.tv].
Iain Henderson makes his long-awaited return to captain the side following five weeks on the sidelines with a back injury, while front-row duo Rob Herring and Eric O’Sullivan are both fit to take their place among the replacements.
Head coach Richie Murphy makes five changes in total to the side which started the win against Connacht, including a first home start for Australia’s Angus Bell.
There’s also good news on the injury front for Munster, who welcome back Brian Gleeson among the replacements following more than two months out with an elbow injury.
Clayton McMillan makes wholesale changes following the defeat to Leinster, with 10 new faces in the starting line-up, including the return of Calvin Nash on the wing following a recent illness.
Ulster Rugby
15. Jacob Stockdale
14. Werner Kok
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Zac Ward
10. Jack Murphy
9. Nathan Doak
1. Angus Bell
2. Tom Stewart
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Iain Henderson (capt)
5. Joe Hopes
6. Cormac Izuchukwu
7. Nick Timoney
8. Bryn Ward
Replacements:
16. Rob Herring
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Scott Wilson
19. Harry Sheridan
20. David McCann
21. Conor McKee
22. Jake Flannery
23. Jude Postlethwaite
Munster Rugby
15. Mike Haley
14. Calvin Nash
13. Dan Kelly
12. Alex Nankivell
11. Thaakir Abrahams
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Paddy Patterson
1. Josh Wycherley
2. Diarmuid Barron (capt)
3. Michael Ala’alatoa
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Fineen Wycherley
6. Tom Ahern
7. John Hodnett
8. Alex Kendellen
Replacements:
16. Lee Barron
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. Conor Bartley
19. Jack O’Donoghue
20. Brian Gleeson
21. Ethan Coughlan
22. Tony Butler
23. Seán O’Brien
– Updated 12.51: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Friday’s appearance would be Angus Bell’s first Ulster start; it is Bell’s first home start.
