Dublin: 0°C Saturday 10 April 2021
Ulster progress to Challenge Cup semis with comeback win over Northampton

Dan McFarland’s side beat the Saints by eight points to secure place in the last four.

By Richard Mulligan Saturday 10 Apr 2021, 10:01 PM
Michael Lowry and Rory Hutchinson.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

NORTHAMPTON 27

ULSTER 35

Richard Mulligan at Franklin’s Gardens

ULSTER CAME FROM behind to record a superb victory over Northampton Saints tonight.

Afterwards captain Jordi Murphy said: “We are obviously delighted because this is a tough place to come to.

“We had a tough start but it is a great feeling to come out of here with a win.

“We did a lot right in the first half but we did not win the physicality battle in that period but we did in the second half.

“We were calm at half-time. I think we can take any team on any day if we have the right attitude, we can do special things.

“Whoever we are drawn against we will take seriously.”

In the other semi-final, Montpellier defeated Benetton 31-25.

(more to come)

Ulster celebrate John Cooney's try. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

About the author:

About the author
Richard Mulligan
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

