Rory Best named new Ulster General Manager

IRELAND LEGEND RORY Best has been appointed as Ulster’s new General Manager, the province has confirmed.

Best, who captained Ulster and Ireland during an illustrious career, returns to Affidea Stadium in a leadership role that will see him play a key part in shaping the province’s future both on and off the pitch.

A product of the Ulster Rugby pathway, Best made 219 appearances for the province between 2004 and 2019. He earned 124 international caps and captained Ireland to historic victories, including Grand Slam success in 2018.

In his new role, Rory will oversee professional rugby operations, player development, and performance pathways.

Hugh McCaughey, Ulster Rugby CEO, said:

“Rory’s appointment is a landmark moment for Ulster Rugby. He is a figure who commands enormous respect across the game, not just for his achievements but for the way he represents this club and province. Bringing Rory back into the fold is not just about his leadership, but also about reconnecting with the values and identity that have always made Ulster special. We believe we have the strategy and rugby talent to take Ulster back to the top of the game, and Rory’s role is to make sure we deliver on that potential.”

Reflecting on the news, Best said:

“Ulster Rugby has been a huge part of my life, and it’s an incredible honour to return in this capacity. I know what this club means to the players, the staff, our supporters, and sponsors. I’m excited to play a role in helping Ulster achieve its potential, building on the strong foundations that are already in place.”