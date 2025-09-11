Henderson leads 27-strong Ulster squad for warm-up against Edinburgh

IAIN HENDERSON WILL captain Ulster on Friday evening as they tune up for the new campaign with a pre-season fixture against Edinburgh [7.35pm, Ulster Rugby Live].

Henderson is joined by fellow Ireland internationals Tom O’Toole and Cormac Izuchukwu in the starting XV for the clash at Belfast’s Affidea Stadium.

South African number eight Juarno Augustus, who joined Richie Murphy’s side from Northampton this summer, is not included in the 27-strong matchday squad.

Ulster Rugby (v Edinburgh)

15. Jake Flannery

14. Werner Kok

13. James Hume

12. Jude Postlethwaite

11. Zac Ward

10. Jack Murphy

9. Nathan Doak

1. Callum Reid

2. John Andrew

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Iain Henderson (Capt)

5. Matthew Dalton

6. Cormac Izuchukwu

7. Sean Reffell

8. David McCann

Replacements: James McCormick, Sam Crean, Scott Wilson, Harry Sheridan, Nick Timoney, Conor McKee, Jonny Scott, Ben Carson, Marcus Rea, Ethan Graham, Lukas Kenny, Wilhelm De Klerk.