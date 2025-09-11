The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Henderson leads 27-strong Ulster squad for warm-up against Edinburgh
IAIN HENDERSON WILL captain Ulster on Friday evening as they tune up for the new campaign with a pre-season fixture against Edinburgh [7.35pm, Ulster Rugby Live].
Henderson is joined by fellow Ireland internationals Tom O’Toole and Cormac Izuchukwu in the starting XV for the clash at Belfast’s Affidea Stadium.
South African number eight Juarno Augustus, who joined Richie Murphy’s side from Northampton this summer, is not included in the 27-strong matchday squad.
Ulster Rugby (v Edinburgh)
15. Jake Flannery
14. Werner Kok
13. James Hume
12. Jude Postlethwaite
11. Zac Ward
10. Jack Murphy
9. Nathan Doak
1. Callum Reid
2. John Andrew
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Iain Henderson (Capt)
5. Matthew Dalton
6. Cormac Izuchukwu
7. Sean Reffell
8. David McCann
Replacements: James McCormick, Sam Crean, Scott Wilson, Harry Sheridan, Nick Timoney, Conor McKee, Jonny Scott, Ben Carson, Marcus Rea, Ethan Graham, Lukas Kenny, Wilhelm De Klerk.
