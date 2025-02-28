The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Scrum-half McKee set for first Ulster senior start and two changes in front row
SCRUM-HALF CONOR McKee will make his first Ulster senior start tomorrow in the URC tie against Scarlets at Kingspan Stadium, [KO: 5.15pm, RTÉ 2, BBC Two NI and Premier Sports 2].
The 23-year-old forms a youthful half-back partnership with Academy player Jack Murphy selected at ten.
There are two front row changes from the last outing in Treviso a fortnight ago, as Callum Reid and Scott Wilson are drafted in.
Matthew Dalton gets his first senior start since rejoining Ulster, partnering captain Alan O’Connor in the second row. James McNabney is the only change in the back row.
On the bench, loosehead prop Sam Crean is in line for his Ulster debut after joining on loan from English side Saracens earlier this week.
Ulster
Replacements:
