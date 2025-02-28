Advertisement
Conor McKee in action for Ulster against Queensland Reds. Bryan Keane/INPHO
Scrum-half McKee set for first Ulster senior start and two changes in front row

Ulster lost out 34-19 to Benetton last time out.
12.29pm, 28 Feb 2025

SCRUM-HALF CONOR McKee will make his first Ulster senior start tomorrow in the URC tie against Scarlets at Kingspan Stadium, [KO: 5.15pm, RTÉ 2, BBC Two NI and Premier Sports 2].

The 23-year-old forms a youthful half-back partnership with Academy player Jack Murphy selected at ten.

There are two front row changes from the last outing in Treviso a fortnight ago, as Callum Reid and Scott Wilson are drafted in.

Matthew Dalton gets his first senior start since rejoining Ulster, partnering captain Alan O’Connor in the second row. James McNabney is the only change in the back row.

On the bench, loosehead prop Sam Crean is in line for his Ulster debut after joining on loan from English side Saracens earlier this week.

Ulster

  • 15. Stewart Moore
  • 14. Michael Lowry
  • 13. James Hume
  • 12. Stuart McCloskey
  • 11. Jacob Stockdale
  • 10. Jack Murphy
  • 9. Conor McKee
  • 1. Callum Reid
  • 2. Rob Herring
  • 3. Scott Wilson
  • 4. Alan O’Connor (captain)
  • 5. Matthew Dalton
  • 6. Matty Rea
  • 7. Nick Timoney
  • 8. James McNabney

Replacements:

  • 16. John Andrew
  • 17. Sam Crean
  • 18. Tom O’Toole
  • 19. Kieran Treadwell
  • 20. David McCann
  • 21. Nathan Doak
  • 22. Jake Flannery
  • 23. Jude Postlethwaite

