Ulster give Doak chance to shine against Saracens in glamour friendly

ULSTER HAVE NAMED Nathan Doak in their side for tomorrow’s pre-season friendly against Saracens.

The Ireland U20 international is one of the most exciting prospects in Irish rugby and fans will get a glimpse of his quality in a game that will be played in front of up to 10,000 season ticket holders at Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 7pm, live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport NI online).

Aaron Sexton has been named to start at full-back alongside Craig Gilroy and Ben Moxham on the right and left wings. Angus Curtis and Stewart Moore will line up in the midfield. Doak has been given the nod at scrum-half, and he will pair up with Ian Madigan at out-half.

Callum Reid will pack down at loosehead, with John Andrew named at hooker and Ross Kane selected in the tighthead position. Sam Carter will lead the side from the second row, and is partnered by new signing, Mick Kearney. Brothers Matty and Marcus Rea will start at blindside and openside flankers, with Greg Jones completing the base of the pack.

An extended bench sees Brad Roberts, Gareth Milasinovich, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Sean Reidy, Azur Allison, David McCann, Harry Sheridan and Andrew Warwick selected in the forwards. David Shanahan, Jude Postlethwaite, Ben Carson, Lewis Finlay and Conor Rankin will provide the back line cover.

Aaron Sexton, Craig Gilroy, Stewart Moore, Angus Curtis, Ben Moxham, Ian Madigan, Nathan Doak; Callum Reid, John Andrew, Ross Kane, Mick Kearney, Sam Carter (Capt.), Matty Rea, Marcus Rea, Greg Jones.

Replacements: Brad Roberts, Gareth Milasinovich, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Sean Reidy, David Shanahan, Jude Postlethwaite, Ben Carson, Azur Allison, David McCann, Harry Sheridan, Andrew Warwick, Lewis Finlay, Conor Rankin.