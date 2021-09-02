Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 2 September 2021
Advertisement

Ulster give Doak chance to shine against Saracens in glamour friendly

The scrum-half has been lighting it up in pre-season training.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 2 Sep 2021, 12:18 PM
1 hour ago 1,325 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5538267
Doak in action for Ireland's Under 20s.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Doak in action for Ireland's Under 20s.
Doak in action for Ireland's Under 20s.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ULSTER HAVE NAMED Nathan Doak in their side for tomorrow’s pre-season friendly against Saracens.

The Ireland U20 international is one of the most exciting prospects in Irish rugby and fans will get a glimpse of his quality in a game that will be played in front of up to 10,000 season ticket holders at Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 7pm, live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport NI online).

Aaron Sexton has been named to start at full-back alongside Craig Gilroy and Ben Moxham on the right and left wings. Angus Curtis and Stewart Moore will line up in the midfield. Doak has been given the nod at scrum-half, and he will pair up with Ian Madigan at out-half.

Callum Reid will pack down at loosehead, with John Andrew named at hooker and Ross Kane selected in the tighthead position. Sam Carter will lead the side from the second row, and is partnered by new signing, Mick Kearney. Brothers Matty and Marcus Rea will start at blindside and openside flankers, with Greg Jones completing the base of the pack.


An extended bench sees Brad Roberts, Gareth Milasinovich, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Sean Reidy, Azur Allison, David McCann, Harry Sheridan and Andrew Warwick selected in the forwards. David Shanahan, Jude Postlethwaite, Ben Carson, Lewis Finlay and Conor Rankin will provide the back line cover.

Get exclusive
rugby analysis

Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

Ulster

Aaron Sexton, Craig Gilroy, Stewart Moore, Angus Curtis, Ben Moxham, Ian Madigan, Nathan Doak; Callum Reid, John Andrew, Ross Kane, Mick Kearney, Sam Carter (Capt.), Matty Rea, Marcus Rea, Greg Jones.

Replacements: Brad Roberts, Gareth Milasinovich, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Sean Reidy, David Shanahan, Jude Postlethwaite, Ben Carson, Azur Allison, David McCann, Harry Sheridan, Andrew Warwick, Lewis Finlay, Conor Rankin.

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie