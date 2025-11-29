Slaughtneil cruise to sixth Ulster title in nine seasons

Results

Ulster Club SHC final: Slaughtneill (Derry) 0-23 Naomh Eoin (Antrim) 0-10

Munster Club IHC final: Upperchurch-Drombane (Tipperary) 3-20 O’Callaghan’s Mills (Clare) 0-15

***

SLAUGHTNEIL CRUISED TO a sixth Ulster hurling title in the nine seasons with 13 points to spare over Antrim champions Naomh Eoin at BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh.

Cormac O’Doherty nailed 0-10 (nine frees) before Mark McGuigan lifted the Four Season Cup as the Derry kingpins advanced to an All-Ireland semi-final against Loughrea.

They opened with a burst of points through O’Doherty, Shea Cassidy, and Sé McGuigan and carried that cushion throughout the half to lead 0-9 to 0-5 at half-time.

It was tit for tat through the third quarter, but led by O’Doherty and Chrissy McKaigue, Slaughtneil closed with 10 of the final 12 points.

Oisín MacManus scored nine of Naomh Eoin’s 10 points, including seven frees. They had Oisín Doherty red-carded in the closing stages.

Meanwhile, Upperchurch-Drombane became Tipperary’s first Munster intermediate champions since 2012 after a controversial game which saw three O’Callaghan’s Mills players sent off at TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.

The game turned on the red cards dished out by Nicky O’Toole to their wing-forwards, Jacob Loughnane and Conor Henry, in the same 37th-minute incident.

Mills frustrations boiled over in the lead-up due to a sequence of contentious no-calls by the ref before free-taker Loughnane came in high on Church captain Keith Ryan. O’Toole produced a second yellow card followed by the red.

Before Loughnane had reached the dugout, Henry was joining him. His protests saw O’Toole brandish consecutive yellows and a red.

With the game all but over, Gary Cooney followed them off on the hour mark for a straight red after another heated reaction.

The game had been poised at 0-12 to 0-11 before the initial dismissals. Thereafter, Upperchurch romped home 3-8 to 0-4 in front of 2,434 spectators.

They will celebrate this landmark success before preparing for Meath champions Ratoath or Danesfort of Kilkenny in an All-Ireland semi-final.

There was little between them in a first half that was level eight times as Church went in 0-11 to 0-10 ahead.

Once they gained a two-man advantage, the odds were stacked in the Tipp champions’ favour.

The goals all arrived between the 50th and 58th minutes. Dean Carew intercepted a sideline to send Conor Fahey soloing into space for a composed finish. Pat Ryan teed up Paddy Phelan for the next.

Phelan was denied another by Killian Nugent, but substitute Colm Ryan was quickest to tidy home the sliotar.