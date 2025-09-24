Ulster without Baloucoune and longer-term absentees for Friday's URC opener with Dragons

ULSTER WILL BE without Rob Baloucoune and several longer-term absentees for Friday’s URC season opener at home to the Dragons at Affidea Stadium, Belfast.

Wing Baloucoune has been ruled out with an ankle injury, while fellow back-three operators Ethan McIlroy and Ben Moxham, as well as back row James McNabney and loosehead Eric O’Sullivan, all continue to recover from more severe knee injuries.

Scrum-half David Shanahan will also miss the game with a calf complaint, while back row Lorcan McLoughlin is unavailable with an injury to his elbow.

Jacob Stockdale, who suffered an AC injury during Ireland’s summer Test against Georgia, was not listed on Ulster’s injury report ahead of Friday’s Round 1 meeting with last season’s bottom side.

South African number eight Juarno Augustus could make his debut after joining from Northampton Saints during the summer, while tighthead Rory McGuire could also feature for the first time since his arrival from Leinster.

Connacht's Temi Lasisi faces a lengthy rebab following knee surgery. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Connacht, meanwhile, have a relatively clean bill of health ahead of their season opener at home to Italians Benetton at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday.

Loosehead Temi Lasisi faces a lengthy period on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a knee injury sustained in a development fixture at The Sportsground on Friday. Lock Oisín Dowling will also undergo knee surgery this week but is expected to return as soon as December.

Connacht’s three Lions — Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham and Mack Hansen — began pre-season training last Monday following their involvement on the tour of Australia but will naturally miss the start of the season having played well into the summer.

New recruit Sam Gilbert, meanwhile, will link up with Stuart Lancaster’s squad upon the conclusion of Otago’s National Provincial Championship campaign in his native New Zealand.