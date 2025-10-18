Ulster stun Sharks in South Africa

Sharks 26

Ulster 34

Mike Greenaway reports Hollywoodbets Kings Park

A SOUTH African narrative ahead of this game was that a Sharks team replenished with returning Springboks — and playing their first home match of the season — would prove too strong for Ulster, but the men from Belfast were reading from a different page.

Instead, it was a famous away victory for Ulster over a Sharks side boasting 13 Springboks.

Ulster have been rebuilding steadily under Richie Murphy over the last 18 months and went into this game in Durban two from two, and sixth on the points table, so they were never going to be pushovers for the Sharks, despite the muscular presence of Springbok icons such as Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Ox Nche, and Bongi Mbonambi.

The visitors started confidently, and early domination culminated in a well-worked try for fullback Michael Lowry.

Scrumhalf Nathan Doak, who would be the deserved Player of the Match, converted the try and followed it up with a penalty for a tidy 10-0 lead.

And the 18,000 Durbanites in the stadium were silenced as the game hit the first-quarter mark when Werner Kok finished superbly. It would have been a satisfying score for the Sharks’ old boy and former Sevens Springbok.

On the half-hour mark, Kolisi got the Sharks back into the game when he scored off the back of a maul.

Siya Masuku, the Sharks flyhalf, was kicking into the wind and missed his third shot at goal.

Sharpshooter Doak kicked his third penalty in bizarre circumstances — with the ball twice falling off the tee in the wind, he eventually rushed the kick over for a 20-5 lead.

The Ulster momentum surged further when hooker Tom Stewart scored and, shortly after, Bok wing Makazole Mapimpi was red-carded for a reckless, head-high tackle.

Cards were flying about, with Tom O’Toole joining Mapimpi in the bin.

The Sharks despairingly tried to get back into the game, with the forwards earning a penalty try and giant centre Andre Esterhuizen blasting over, but it was too little too late for the men from KwaZulu-Natal, as loosehead prop Callum Reid put the cherry on the top for the visitors.

Sharks scorers

Tries: Makazole Mapimpi, Siya Masuku, Penalty Try, Andre Esterhuizen.

Conversions: Siya Masuku, Jordan Hendrikse.

Ulster scorers

Tries: Michael Lowry, Werner Kok, Tom Stewart, Callum Reid.

Conversions: Nathan Doak [4]

Penalties: Doak [2]

Sharks: Edwill van der Merwe, Ethan Hooker, Jurenzo Julius [Lukhanyo Am ‘64], Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Siya Masuku [Jordan Hendrikse, ‘58], Grant Williams [Jaden Hendrikse, ‘66], Ox Nche [Simphiwe Matanzima, ‘58] , Bongi Mbonambi [ Fez Mbatha, ‘57], Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Marvin Orie, Siya Kolisi, Vincent Tshituka (capt), Phepsi Buthelezi [Emmanuel Tshituka, ‘65], Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Hendrikse,

Ulster: Michael Lowry, Werner Kok, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak, Sam Crean [Callum Reid ‘56], Tom Stewart, Scott Wilson, Iain Henderson [Tom O’Toole ‘66], Harry Sheridan, David McCann, Nick Timoney, Juarno Augustus

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)