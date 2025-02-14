Boyd to make senior debut as Ulster welcome back key backline trio to competitive action

ACADEMY LOOSEHEAD JACOB Boyd will make his senior debut for Ulster away to Benetton on Saturday (5:15pm, Premier Sports), while Richie Murphy has also named key backline trio Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey and James Hume in his starting XV following their respective returns during last week’s friendly defeat to Super Rugby’s Reds.

Boyd, a former Ulster Schools Senior Cup-winning captain with RBAI, featured off the bench in last weekend’s meeting with Les Kiss’ Queensland outfit and the 20-year-old is named to start in a front row that also includes Ireland duo Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole.

Boyd is backed up on the bench by former Crosshaven RFC/UCC and Munster sub-academy loosehead Bryan O’Connor, 26, who is also set to make his Ulster debut.

The explosive Cormac Izuchukwu features having been temporarily released from Ireland duty, partnering returning captain Alan O’Connor in the engine room.

Nathan Doak and Aidan Morgan are the starting half-backs and outside them, the exciting midfield duo of McCloskey and Hume gets its first competitive run-out of the season, with Stockdale starting on the left wing.

We're back in @URCOfficial action and team news is in! 📋



Your Ulster side to take on @BenettonRugby tomorrow in Treviso 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/umlSLwb5Tg — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) February 14, 2025

Ulster (v Benetton)

15. Stewart Moore

14. Michael Lowry

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Aidan Morgan

9. Nathan Doak

1. Jacob Boyd

2. Rob Herring

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Alan O’Connor (Captain)

5. Cormac Izuchukwu

6. Matty Rea

7. Nick Timoney

8. David McCann

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Bryan O’Connor

18. Scott Wilson

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Reuben Crothers

21. Dave Shanahan

22. Jake Flannery

23. Jude Postlethwaite