Jacob Stockdale (L), James Hume (middle), and Stuart McCloskey (R) are reunited in Ulster's backline. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Boyd to make senior debut as Ulster welcome back key backline trio to competitive action

Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey and James Hume are back in the Ulster 15 to face Benetton.
12.41pm, 14 Feb 2025
ACADEMY LOOSEHEAD JACOB Boyd will make his senior debut for Ulster away to Benetton on Saturday (5:15pm, Premier Sports), while Richie Murphy has also named key backline trio Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey and James Hume in his starting XV following their respective returns during last week’s friendly defeat to Super Rugby’s Reds.

Boyd, a former Ulster Schools Senior Cup-winning captain with RBAI, featured off the bench in last weekend’s meeting with Les Kiss’ Queensland outfit and the 20-year-old is named to start in a front row that also includes Ireland duo Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole.

Boyd is backed up on the bench by former Crosshaven RFC/UCC and Munster sub-academy loosehead Bryan O’Connor, 26, who is also set to make his Ulster debut.

The explosive Cormac Izuchukwu features having been temporarily released from Ireland duty, partnering returning captain Alan O’Connor in the engine room.

Nathan Doak and Aidan Morgan are the starting half-backs and outside them, the exciting midfield duo of McCloskey and Hume gets its first competitive run-out of the season, with Stockdale starting on the left wing.

Ulster (v Benetton)

15. Stewart Moore
14. Michael Lowry
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Aidan Morgan
9. Nathan Doak

1. Jacob Boyd
2. Rob Herring
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Alan O’Connor (Captain)
5. Cormac Izuchukwu
6. Matty Rea
7. Nick Timoney
8. David McCann

Replacements:

16. John Andrew
17. Bryan O’Connor
18. Scott Wilson
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. Reuben Crothers
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Jake Flannery
23. Jude Postlethwaite

