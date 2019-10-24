This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Will Addison returns from injury as Ulster host Cardiff

After taking the foot off the pedal for RWC quarter-final weekend, provincial rugby will gather speed through the winter.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 24 Oct 2019, 12:21 PM
1 hour ago 1,213 Views 1 Comment
Addison kicks a penalty against Racing in January.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Addison kicks a penalty against Racing in January.
Addison kicks a penalty against Racing in January.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

AFTER MISSING OUT on Ireland’s World Cup squad, Ulster’s Will Addison returns to action for tomorrow evening’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Cardiff Blues at Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 19.35, eir Sport, S4C).

The versatile back starts in the 15 shirt for Dan McFarland’s side after sitting out on the opening three weeks of the season with a calf issue.

Ulster have beaten the Ospreys and Southern Kings this season – either side of a 63-26 blow-out away to the Cheetahs – and kick off round four third in Pro14 conference A behind Leinster and the Bloemfontein outfit.

John Cooney and Billy Burns operate at half-back, while James Hume and Luke Marshall link up in midfield.

Jack McGrath fronts the pack with Tom O’Toole at tighthead and John Andrew at hooker ahead of Alan O’Connor and Kieran Treadwell.

Among the replacements, Nick Timoney is back from a hand injury to take a seat alongside Matt Faddes, Bill Johnston and Sam Carter.

Cardiff go to the Kingspan with Ulster oldboy Nick Williams as captain. And despite Warren Gatland’s side sitting in the World Cup semi-finals the Blues boast a robust side around him with Jarrod Evans, Willis Halaholo and Matthew Morgan in their back-line.

Ulster

15. Will Addison
14. Craig Gilroy
13. Luke Marshall
12. James Hume
11. Louis Ludik
10. Billy Burns (Capt.)
9. John Cooney

1. Jack McGrath
2. John Andrew
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Matthew Rea
7. Sean Reidy
8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements

16. Adam McBurney
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Ross Kane
19. Sam Carter
20. Nick Timoney
21. David Shanahan
22. Bill Johnston
23. Matt Faddes

Cardiff Blues

15. Matthew Morgan
14. Jason Harries
13. Garyn Smith
12. Willis Halaholo
11. Aled Summerhill
10. Jarrod Evans
9. Lloyd Williams

1. Brad Thyer
2. Liam Belcher
3. Scott Andrews
4. Josh Turnbull
5. Rory Thornton
6. Will Boyde
7. Olly Robinson
8. Nick Williams (capt)

Replacements:

16. Kristian Dacey
17. Corey Domachowski
18. Keiron Assiratti
19. Seb Davies
20. Shane Lewis-Hughes
21. Lewis Jones
22. Jason Tovey
23. Harri Millard

