Will Addison returns from injury as Ulster host Cardiff

AFTER MISSING OUT on Ireland’s World Cup squad, Ulster’s Will Addison returns to action for tomorrow evening’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Cardiff Blues at Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 19.35, eir Sport, S4C).

The versatile back starts in the 15 shirt for Dan McFarland’s side after sitting out on the opening three weeks of the season with a calf issue.

Ulster have beaten the Ospreys and Southern Kings this season – either side of a 63-26 blow-out away to the Cheetahs – and kick off round four third in Pro14 conference A behind Leinster and the Bloemfontein outfit.

John Cooney and Billy Burns operate at half-back, while James Hume and Luke Marshall link up in midfield.

Jack McGrath fronts the pack with Tom O’Toole at tighthead and John Andrew at hooker ahead of Alan O’Connor and Kieran Treadwell.

Among the replacements, Nick Timoney is back from a hand injury to take a seat alongside Matt Faddes, Bill Johnston and Sam Carter.

Cardiff go to the Kingspan with Ulster oldboy Nick Williams as captain. And despite Warren Gatland’s side sitting in the World Cup semi-finals the Blues boast a robust side around him with Jarrod Evans, Willis Halaholo and Matthew Morgan in their back-line.

Ulster

15. Will Addison

14. Craig Gilroy

13. Luke Marshall

12. James Hume

11. Louis Ludik

10. Billy Burns (Capt.)

9. John Cooney

1. Jack McGrath

2. John Andrew

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Matthew Rea

7. Sean Reidy

8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements

16. Adam McBurney

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Ross Kane

19. Sam Carter

20. Nick Timoney

21. David Shanahan

22. Bill Johnston

23. Matt Faddes

Cardiff Blues

15. Matthew Morgan

14. Jason Harries

13. Garyn Smith

12. Willis Halaholo

11. Aled Summerhill

10. Jarrod Evans

9. Lloyd Williams

1. Brad Thyer

2. Liam Belcher

3. Scott Andrews

4. Josh Turnbull

5. Rory Thornton

6. Will Boyde

7. Olly Robinson

8. Nick Williams (capt)

Replacements:

16. Kristian Dacey

17. Corey Domachowski

18. Keiron Assiratti

19. Seb Davies

20. Shane Lewis-Hughes

21. Lewis Jones

22. Jason Tovey

23. Harri Millard

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!