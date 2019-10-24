Will Addison returns from injury as Ulster host Cardiff

AFTER MISSING OUT on Ireland’s World Cup squad, Ulster’s Will Addison returns to action for tomorrow evening’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Cardiff Blues at Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 19.35, eir Sport, S4C).
The versatile back starts in the 15 shirt for Dan McFarland’s side after sitting out on the opening three weeks of the season with a calf issue.
Ulster have beaten the Ospreys and Southern Kings this season – either side of a 63-26 blow-out away to the Cheetahs – and kick off round four third in Pro14 conference A behind Leinster and the Bloemfontein outfit.
John Cooney and Billy Burns operate at half-back, while James Hume and Luke Marshall link up in midfield.
Jack McGrath fronts the pack with Tom O’Toole at tighthead and John Andrew at hooker ahead of Alan O’Connor and Kieran Treadwell.
Among the replacements, Nick Timoney is back from a hand injury to take a seat alongside Matt Faddes, Bill Johnston and Sam Carter.
Cardiff go to the Kingspan with Ulster oldboy Nick Williams as captain. And despite Warren Gatland’s side sitting in the World Cup semi-finals the Blues boast a robust side around him with Jarrod Evans, Willis Halaholo and Matthew Morgan in their back-line.
Ulster
15. Will Addison
14. Craig Gilroy
13. Luke Marshall
12. James Hume
11. Louis Ludik
10. Billy Burns (Capt.)
9. John Cooney
1. Jack McGrath
2. John Andrew
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Matthew Rea
7. Sean Reidy
8. Marcell Coetzee
Replacements
16. Adam McBurney
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Ross Kane
19. Sam Carter
20. Nick Timoney
21. David Shanahan
22. Bill Johnston
23. Matt Faddes
Cardiff Blues
15. Matthew Morgan
14. Jason Harries
13. Garyn Smith
12. Willis Halaholo
11. Aled Summerhill
10. Jarrod Evans
9. Lloyd Williams
1. Brad Thyer
2. Liam Belcher
3. Scott Andrews
4. Josh Turnbull
5. Rory Thornton
6. Will Boyde
7. Olly Robinson
8. Nick Williams (capt)
Replacements:
16. Kristian Dacey
17. Corey Domachowski
18. Keiron Assiratti
19. Seb Davies
20. Shane Lewis-Hughes
21. Lewis Jones
22. Jason Tovey
23. Harri Millard
