Ulster make late change for Glasgow semi-final as Baloucoune withdraws and Stockdale moves to wing

Lowry, centre, celebrates the win over Racing 92 in January with Baloucoune, right, and Jacob Stockdale, left.

MICHAEL LOWRY HAS been named as a late starter for Ulster in tonight’s Pro14 semi-final clash with Glasgow Warriors in Scotstoun (kick-off 19.35, eir Sport).

The 20-year-old is promoted from the bench due to the late withdrawal of Robert Baloucoune. The Enniskillen man’s absence brings a reshuffle in the back three with Jacob Stockdale bumped from fullback to his more familiar role on the wing, while Lowry takes up the 15 jersey and Louis Ludik switches wings.

Lowry’s place on the bench is filled by U20 Grand Slam winner Angus Kernohan. meaning head coach Dan McFarland will have no 10 in reserve. Although Lowry, John Cooney and Luke Marshall have experience in that role if Billy Burns does not complete the 80 minutes.

Ulster:

15. Mike Lowry

14. Louis Ludik

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rory Best (captain)

3. Ross Kane

4. Iain Henderson

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Nick Timoney

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Andrew Warwick

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Alan O’Connor

20. Sean Reidy

21. David Shanahan

22. Darren Cave

23. Angus Kernohan

Glasgow Warriors:

15. Stuart Hogg

14. Tommy Seymour

13. Kyle Steyn

12. Sam Johnson

11. DTH van der Merwe

10. Adam Hastings

9. Ali Price

1. Jamie Bhatti

2. Fraser Brown

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Scott Cummings

5. Jonny Gray

6. Rob Harley

7. Callum Gibbins (captain)

8. Matt Fagerson.

Replacements:

16. Grant Stewart

17. Oli Kebble

18. D’Arcy Rae

19. Ryan Wilson

20. Tom Gordon

21. George Horne

22. Pete Horne

23. Huw Jones.

Referee: John Lacey [IRFU].

