Dublin: 12 °C Friday 17 May, 2019
Ulster make late change for Glasgow semi-final as Baloucoune withdraws and Stockdale moves to wing

Michael Lowry will now start at fullback for tonight’s knockout tie in Scotstoun.

By Sean Farrell Friday 17 May 2019, 5:20 PM
55 minutes ago 1,841 Views 4 Comments
Lowry, centre, celebrates the win over Racing 92 in January with Baloucoune, right, and Jacob Stockdale, left.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Lowry, centre, celebrates the win over Racing 92 in January with Baloucoune, right, and Jacob Stockdale, left.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

MICHAEL LOWRY HAS been named as a late starter for Ulster in tonight’s Pro14 semi-final clash with Glasgow Warriors in Scotstoun (kick-off 19.35, eir Sport).

The 20-year-old is promoted from the bench due to the late withdrawal of Robert Baloucoune. The Enniskillen man’s absence brings a reshuffle in the back three with Jacob Stockdale bumped from fullback to his more familiar role on the wing, while Lowry takes up the 15 jersey and Louis Ludik switches wings.

Lowry’s place on the bench is filled by U20 Grand Slam winner Angus Kernohan. meaning head coach Dan McFarland will have no 10 in reserve. Although Lowry, John Cooney and Luke Marshall have experience in that role if Billy Burns does not complete the 80 minutes.

Ulster:

15. Mike Lowry
14. Louis Ludik
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rory Best (captain)
3. Ross Kane
4. Iain Henderson
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Nick Timoney
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring
17. Andrew Warwick
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Sean Reidy
21. David Shanahan
22. Darren Cave
23. Angus Kernohan

Glasgow Warriors:

15. Stuart Hogg
14. Tommy Seymour
13. Kyle Steyn
12. Sam Johnson
11. DTH van der Merwe
10. Adam Hastings
9. Ali Price

1. Jamie Bhatti
2. Fraser Brown
3. Zander Fagerson 
4. Scott Cummings
5. Jonny Gray 
6. Rob Harley
7. Callum Gibbins (captain)
8. Matt Fagerson.

Replacements:

16. Grant Stewart 
17. Oli Kebble
18. D’Arcy Rae
19. Ryan Wilson
20. Tom Gordon 
21. George Horne 
22. Pete Horne 
23. Huw Jones.

Referee: John Lacey [IRFU]. 

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne look at Ireland's past in Super Rugby, the creative shift needed in Irish rugby and Peter O'Mahony tells us about his love of gardening..


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

