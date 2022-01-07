Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 7 January 2022
Jack McGrath set for first start of the season after overcoming injury nightmare

The Lions prop made his comeback off the bench last month – and is now set for the Interpro at Thomond Park.

By Garry Doyle Friday 7 Jan 2022, 12:08 PM
1 hour ago 2,059 Views 1 Comment
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ULSTER HAVE NAMED their team to take on Munster in Thomond Park tomorrow.

James Hume will make his 50th appearance for the Ulster men, as he has been named to start in the centre alongside Ben Moxham, who makes his first start this season.

Mike Lowry is selected at full-back with Ethan McIlroy and Craig Gilroy on the wings. John Cooney and Billy Burns are the starting half-backs to complete the back line.

Jack McGrath will make his first start of the season at loosehead prop, with Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole completing the front row at hooker and tighthead respectively.

damian-penaud-shakes-hands-with-jack-mcgrath-of-ulster-after-the-game McGrath shakes Damian Penaud's hand. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Alan O’Connor will captain the side and starts in the second row alongside Sam Carter. Greg Jones is named at blindside flanker, with Nick Timoney and Duane Vermeulen selected at openside and Number Eight.

John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Ross Kane, Kieran Treadwell and Marcus Rea provide the forward options on the bench, while Nathan Doak, Angus Curtis and Rob Lyttle are selected as the back line replacements.

Ulster team to play Munster (Thomond Park, 7.35pm kick-off, live on RTÉ and Premier Sports)

(15-9) Mike Lowry, Craig Gilroy, Ben Moxham, James Hume, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, John Cooney;

(1-8) Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor (Capt.), Sam Carter, Greg Jones, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Ross Kane, Kieran Treadwell, Marcus Rea, Nathan Doak, Angus Curtis, Rob Lyttle.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

