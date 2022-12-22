Nathan Doak named at fly-half in Ulster team to play Connacht

Nathan Doak will start at fly-half as Ulster bid to return to winning ways against Connacht tomorrow at The Sportsground [KO 7.30pm].

Doak replaces Billy Burns, who suffered a head injury early in last week’s defeat to La Rochelle. The Ulster youngster, more accustomed to playing at nine, is partnered with scrum-half John Cooney after their performance in the second-half fightback against the European champions.

Dan McFarland has opted for two other changes with flankers David McCann and Marcus Rea coming into the pack in place of Sam Carter and Duane Vermeulen.

In an otherwise unchanged backline, Rob Lyttle, Ethan McIlroy, and Mike Lowry form the back three, with Luke Marshall named in the centre alongside Stuart McCloskey.

British and Irish Lion Rory Sutherland, retains his starting position at loosehead prop, and is paired with hooker Tom Stewart and Marty Moore at tighthead.

Iain Henderson will captain the side from the second row alongside Alan O’Connor, with Nick Timoney lining out at number eight.

Ulster

15. Mike Lowry

14. Ethan McIlroy

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Rob Lyttle

10. Nathan Doak

9. John Cooney

1. Rory Sutherland

2. Tom Stewart

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Iain Henderson (Captain)

6. David McCann

7. Marcus Rea

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements

16. John Andrew

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Gareth Milasinovich

19. Sam Carter

20. Greg Jones

21. Dave Shanahan

22. Jake Flannery

23. Stewart Moore