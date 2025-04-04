Advertisement
More Stories
Zac Ward (L) starts in place of the injured Robert Baloucoune while Joey Carbery (R) gets the nod for the hosts. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Freemission improbable

Hume returns for Ulster, while Carbery is named to start for Bordeaux

Yannick Bru has opted to rest Louis Bielle-Biarrey from his matchday squad altogether.
1.19pm, 4 Apr 2025
9

ROB HERRING WILL make his 250th Ulster appearance while James Hume has returned to Richie Murphy’s starting lineup for Sunday’s Champions Cup last-16 meeting with Bordeaux-Begles at Stade Chaban-Delmas (12:30pm Irish time, Premier Sports).

Herring starts alongside Andrew Warwick and Tom O’Toole in Ulster’s front row, while Hume has returned from illness to partner Stuart McCloskey in midfield.

Robert Baloucoune is ruled out through injury so Irish Olympian Zac Ward, who scored his first Ulster try in last Friday’s victory over the Stormers, starts on the right wing.

John Cooney continues at scrum-half with Jack Murphy retaining the 10 shirt.

Head coach Murphy has opted for a 5-3 bench split with Tom Stewart, Callum Reid, Scott Wilson, Matthew Dalton, and Matty Rea providing the forward options, while Nathan Doak, Aidan Morgan and Stewart Moore cover the backs.

Bordeaux head coach Yannick Bru has significantly rotated his side, with the hosts naming Joey Carbery as their starting out-half and resting Six Nations Player of the Tournament Louis Bielle-Biarrey altogether. France international Matthieu Jalibert is the backup 10 for Bordeaux.

Bru has named an all-new back row for the clash consisting of Mahamadou Diaby, Guido Petti and Pete Samu.

Ulster

GnsEmkWXcAAQWr4

15. Michael Lowry
14. Zac Ward
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Jack Murphy
9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick
2. Rob Herring
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. James McNabney
7. Nick Timoney
8. David McCann
9. John Cooney

Replacements:

16. Tom Stewart
17. Callum Reid
18. Scott Wilson
19. Matthew Dalton
20. Matty Rea
21. Nathan Doak
22. Aidan Morgan
23. Stewart Moore

Bordeaux-Begles

1920x1080-uls

Author
View 9 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
9 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie