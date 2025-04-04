Hume returns for Ulster, while Carbery is named to start for Bordeaux

ROB HERRING WILL make his 250th Ulster appearance while James Hume has returned to Richie Murphy’s starting lineup for Sunday’s Champions Cup last-16 meeting with Bordeaux-Begles at Stade Chaban-Delmas (12:30pm Irish time, Premier Sports).
Herring starts alongside Andrew Warwick and Tom O’Toole in Ulster’s front row, while Hume has returned from illness to partner Stuart McCloskey in midfield.
Robert Baloucoune is ruled out through injury so Irish Olympian Zac Ward, who scored his first Ulster try in last Friday’s victory over the Stormers, starts on the right wing.
John Cooney continues at scrum-half with Jack Murphy retaining the 10 shirt.
Head coach Murphy has opted for a 5-3 bench split with Tom Stewart, Callum Reid, Scott Wilson, Matthew Dalton, and Matty Rea providing the forward options, while Nathan Doak, Aidan Morgan and Stewart Moore cover the backs.
Bordeaux head coach Yannick Bru has significantly rotated his side, with the hosts naming Joey Carbery as their starting out-half and resting Six Nations Player of the Tournament Louis Bielle-Biarrey altogether. France international Matthieu Jalibert is the backup 10 for Bordeaux.
Bru has named an all-new back row for the clash consisting of Mahamadou Diaby, Guido Petti and Pete Samu.
Ulster
15. Michael Lowry
14. Zac Ward
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Jack Murphy
9. John Cooney
1. Andrew Warwick
2. Rob Herring
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. James McNabney
7. Nick Timoney
8. David McCann
9. John Cooney
Replacements:
16. Tom Stewart
17. Callum Reid
18. Scott Wilson
19. Matthew Dalton
20. Matty Rea
21. Nathan Doak
22. Aidan Morgan
23. Stewart Moore
Bordeaux-Begles
