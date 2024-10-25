Stockdale rested but Ulster include five Ireland squad members in team to face Cardiff

ULSTER HAVE INCLUDED five of Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad members for the November tests in their starting XV to face Cardiff in the Welsh capital tomorrow (7:35pm, Premier Sports).

Iain Henderson returns to captain Richie Murphy’s side at lock, with Nick Timoney also returning to the starting lineup at openside.

Tom O’Toole, Cormac Izuchukwu and Stuart McCloskey also start for Ulster at Cardiff Arms Park, but Jacob Stockdale is rested having started all five of Ulster’s fixtures so far this season.

Ulster

15. Ethan McIlroy

14. Werner Kok

13. Jude Postlethwaite

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Mike Lowry

10. Aidan Morgan

9. Nathan Doak

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. James McCormick

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Iain Henderson (C)

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Cormac Izuchukwu

7. Nick Timoney

8. David McCann

Replacements: 16. John Andrew, 17. Andrew Warwick, 18. Scott Wilson, 19. Harry Sheridan, 20. Marcus Rea, 21. John Cooney, 22. Ben Carson, 23. Ben Moxham

Cardiff