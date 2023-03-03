Postlethwaite set for bow as much-changed Ulster seek another big win on the road

ULSTER HAVE CALLED upon three of their Ireland squad members for Saturday’s trip to Cardiff (7:35pm, Premier Sports/Viaplay Sports) as they seek to build upon last week’s impressive victory over the Sharks in Durban.

Among his 10 changes, Dan McFarland has named Rob Herring, who started for Ireland at home to France three weeks ago, as his skipper at hooker, while lock Kieran Treadwell and wing Jacob Stockdale also start for the northern province.

Centre Jude Postlethwaite, a member of Ireland U20s’ Grand Slam-winning squad last year, is set to make his first senior appearance off the bench. A powerful unit at nearly six-foot-four and around 104kg, the 20-year-old former RBAI pupil and Banbridge RFC clubman also made his Ireland Sevens debut in 2021.

Billy Stickland / INPHO Jacob Stockdale (L) and Rob Herring (R) start for Ulster against Cardiff. Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Herring is part of an all-international front row, sandwiched between Scotland’s Rory Sutherland and Samoa’s Jeff Toomaga-Allen.

Treadwell and Sam Carter swap in for Alan O’Connor and Harry Sheridan at lock, while Nick Timoney moves from openside last week to eight this time around, with Duane Vermeulen not included in the matchday squad. Timoney is joined in the back row by Dave McCann and Marcus Rea with Jordi Murphy, like Vermeulen, not involved.

Nathan Doak and Billy Burns replace John Cooney and Jake Flannery as the half-back pairing while Stewart Moore and James Hume will seek to build upon their partnership in midfield.

Stockdale replaces Aaron Sexton on the left wing while Ben Moxham comes in for Craig Gilroy on the right, and Mike Lowry starts again at fullback.

Ulster

15. Mike Lowry

14. Ben Moxham

13. James Hume

12. Stewart Moore

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. Nathan Doak

1. Rory Sutherland

2. Rob Herring (Captain)

3. Jeff Toomaga-Allen

4. Kieran Treadwell

5. Sam Carter

6. Dave McCann

7. Marcus Rea

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements: