Hume and Lowry return as Ulster make five changes for Cheetahs

JAMES HUME AND MICHAEL Lowry have been named at inside centre and fullback respectively in Ulster’s team to face the Cheetahs at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday (7:35pm).

The former RBAI schools team-mates are among five changes made by Dan McFarland to his starting XV following last Saturday’s surprise defeat to the Ospreys.

Nick Timoney and Jordi Murphy return to the starting line-up at blindside and openside flanker, while Bill Johnston starts at out-half in place of Ireland squad member Billy Burns.

Ulster are currently second in Guinness Pro14 Conference A, six points clear of the third-placed Cheetahs.

Ulster (v Cheetahs)

Michael Lowry

Robert Baloucoune

Luke Marshall

James Hume

Louis Ludik

Bill Johnston

David Shanahan

Eric O’Sullivan

Adam McBurney

Marty Moore

Alan O’Connor (Captain)

Kieran Treadwell

Nick Timoney

Jordi Murphy

Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

John Andrew

Andrew Warwick

Tom O’Toole

David O’Connor

Sean Reidy

Jonny Stewart

Stewart Moore

Craig Gilroy

