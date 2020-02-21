This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 21 February, 2020
Hume and Lowry return as Ulster make five changes for Cheetahs

Bill Johnston starts at 10 for the hosts, while Nick Timoney and Jordi Murphy also return to the starting line-up.

By Gavan Casey Friday 21 Feb 2020, 12:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,185 Views 6 Comments
Ulster fullback Michael Lowry.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Ulster fullback Michael Lowry.
Ulster fullback Michael Lowry.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

JAMES HUME AND MICHAEL Lowry have been named at inside centre and fullback respectively in Ulster’s team to face the Cheetahs at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday (7:35pm).

The former RBAI schools team-mates are among five changes made by Dan McFarland to his starting XV following last Saturday’s surprise defeat to the Ospreys.

Nick Timoney and Jordi Murphy return to the starting line-up at blindside and openside flanker, while Bill Johnston starts at out-half in place of Ireland squad member Billy Burns.

Ulster are currently second in Guinness Pro14 Conference A, six points clear of the third-placed Cheetahs.

Ulster (v Cheetahs)

Michael Lowry
Robert Baloucoune
Luke Marshall
James Hume
Louis Ludik
Bill Johnston
David Shanahan

Eric O’Sullivan
Adam McBurney
Marty Moore
Alan O’Connor (Captain)
Kieran Treadwell
Nick Timoney
Jordi Murphy
Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

John Andrew
Andrew Warwick
Tom O’Toole
David O’Connor
Sean Reidy
Jonny Stewart
Stewart Moore
Craig Gilroy

Andy Dunne and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to tee you up for Sunday’s big one. The lads try to figure out where the winning and losing of the game will be, field a The42 member’s question as to what extent the media plays a role in Ireland’s performance, and Andy explains why Henry Tuilagi haunts his dreams at night.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

