Jordi Murphy starts as Ulster shuffle half-back pairing once more for Dragons trip

Jordi Murphy starts for Ulster in Wales, while international team-mate John Cooney also returns.

ULSTER BACK ROW Sean Reidy will earn his 100th cap for the northern province when they travel to Rodney Parade to face the Dragons this Sunday (3pm).

The Auckland-born 29-year-old made his debut at Ravenhill against the same opposition in 2014 and this weekend starts at blindside flanker, where he’s joined in the back row by Jordi Murphy who started in Ireland’s Six Nations win over Italy in Rome last weekend.

Murphy is one of only three changes in Dan McFarland’s starting 15, with a new half-back pairing of John Cooney and Billy Burns replacing Dave Shanahan and Peter Nelson at scrum-half and out-half respectively.

Shanahan and Nelson are both on the bench, with Andrew Warwick, John Andrew, Wiehahn Herbst, Ian Nagle and Matthew Rea covering the forward options the forward options and James Hume providing further backline reinforcement.

On the Dragons’ side, Wales winger Hal Amos returns in one of nine changes to the starting lineup made by head coach Ceri Jones.

Ulster (v Dragons)

Louis Ludik

Robert Baloucoune

Darren Cave

Stuart McCloskey

Rob Lyttle

Billy Burns

John Cooney

Eric O’Sullivan

Rob Herring

Marty Moore

Alan O’Connor (Captain)

Kieran Treadwell

Sean Reidy

Jordi Murphy

Nick Timoney

Replacements

Andrew Warwick

John Andrew

Wiehahn Herbst

Ian Nagle

Matthew Rea

David Shanahan

James Hume

Peter Nelson

Dragons (v Ulster)

Jordan Williams

Hallam Amos

Adam Warren

Jarryd Sage

Dafydd Howells

Josh Lewis

Rhodri Williams

Brok Harris

Richard Hibbard (Captain)

Lloyd Fairbrother

Joe Davies

Matthew Screech

Huw Taylor

Taine Basham

Harri Keddie

Replacements

Rhys Lawrence

Josh Reynolds

Leon Brown

Max Williams

Lennon Greggains

Tavis Knoyle

Jason Tovey

Tyler Morgan

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the backlash to World Rugby’s league proposal, captaincy styles, sports psychology and more in The42 Rugby Weekly.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

