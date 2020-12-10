BE PART OF THE TEAM

Stockdale, McCloskey, Herring back to fire Ulster's European bid

Iain Henderson’s injury is a major blow but Ulster look primed for Toulouse battle.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 10 Dec 2020, 12:17 PM
ULSTER HAVE NAMED their side for their opening Pool game of the 2020-21 Heineken Champions Cup against Toulouse tomorrow, (kick-off 8pm, BT Sport).  

In the back three, Jacob Stockdale returns from international duty to the left wing, joining Michael Lowry at full-back and Matt Faddes on the right wing. In midfield, Stuart McCloskey also returns from the Ireland squad to partner with James Hume. Ian Madigan has been named at out-half alongside John Cooney at scrum-half.  

Having made his international debut against Scotland last week, Eric O’Sullivan, comes in to take the starting berth at loosehead prop. Rob Herring also returns from Ireland duties and is named at hooker, with Marty Moore retaining his position at tighthead. 

Alan O’Connor will partner Sam Carter, who will lead the side from the second row. Sean Reidy and Jordi Murphy are named at blindside and openside, with Marcell Coetzee completing the pack at No8.  

The replacements include John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, David O’Connor, and Matty Rea who provide the forward cover, with Alby Mathewson, Stewart Moore and Craig Gilroy offering back line options from the bench.  

Toulouse have also named their side.

Ulster

(15-9) Michael Lowry, Matt Faddes, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Ian Madigan, John Cooney; 

(1-8) Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Sam Carter (Capt.), Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee.  

Replacements: John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, David O’Connor, Matty Rea, Alby Mathewson, Stewart Moore, Craig Gilroy. 

