Ulster go full-strength for home clash with weakened pool leaders Stade Francais

ULSTER HAVE NAMED a full-strength side and will face a weakened version of pool leaders Stade Francais in Round 4 of the Challenge Cup at Affidea Stadium on Saturday (Premier Sports, 1pm).

Ulster, who were awarded a bonus-point victory over the Cheetahs when their Round 3 game in Amsterdam was cancelled due to inclement weather, have broadly reverted to the side that trounced Munster in Belfast on 2 January.

Into Richie Murphy’s starting XV, however, come lock Harry Sheridan, back row Dave McCann, and wing Rob Baloucoune, who replace Joe Hopes, Cormac Izuchukwu and Werner Kok respectively.

Paul Gustard’s Stade have named a significantly weakened side ahead of next weekend’s Top 14 trip to Bordeaux, who sit behind them in fourth place in the league table only on points difference.

The Parisians’ starting front row will consist of an American, a Spaniard and Georgian, with backups Jack Iscaro, Alvaro Garcia Albo and Giorgi Melikidze all getting the nod.

First-team lock Jacques Botha is partnered in the second row by 19-year-old Pierre-Henri Azagoh, while Mathieu Hirigoyen will make his 15th appearance of the season in a heavily shuffled pack.

Experienced South African centre Jeremy Ward, a regular starter, captains the side from 13, with Paul Abadie also named at scrum-half, but the Parisians have significantly rotated their backline which otherwise consists of fringe players and youngsters.

Ulster

15. Jacob Stockdale

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Zac Ward

10. Jack Murphy

9. Nathan Doak

1. Angus Bell

2. Tom Stewart

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Iain Henderson (Captain)

5. Harry Sheridan

6. Dave McCann

7. Nick Timoney

8. Bryn Ward

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Scott Wilson

19. Matt Dalton

20. Sean Reffell

21. Conor McKee

22. Jake Flannery

23. Jude Postlethwaite

Stade Francais

15. Mathis Ibo

14. Charles Laloi

13. Jeremy Ward (Captain)

12. Tani Vili

11. Lester Etien

10. Zack Henry

9. Paul Abadie

1. Jack Iscaro

2. Alvaro Garcia Albo

3. Giorgi Melikidze

4. Pierre-Henri Azagoh

5. Jacques Botha

6. Juan-Martin Scelzo

7. Mathieu Hirigoyen

8. Yoan Tanga

Replacements:

16. Lucas Peyresblanques

17. Yanis Lux

18. Sergo Abramishvili

19. Setareki Turagacoke

20. Tanginoa Halaifonua

21. Thibaut Motassi

22. Louis Foursans-Bourdette

23. Samuel Ezeala

Referee: Adam Leal (England)