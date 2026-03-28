Ulster move up to third in table with bonus-point win over Zebre

Zebre 12

Ulster 28

ULSTER MOVED UP to third in the URC table after battling hard to bank a bonus-point result against a fired-up Zebre who pushed the northern province throughout.

Even though Ulster were playing against 14 for most of the contest due to Simone Gesi’s straight red when his fingers strayed into Stuart McCloskey’s eye area, it took until deep into the second half when Werner Kok secured the bonus point win.

With Ulster malfunctioning all over the field, it was little surprise when the Italians scored first, Tommaso Di Bartolomeo touching down from a driving maul with Martin Roger Farias converting.

Ulster struck back just before the 20-minute mark, a ball put to the corner from a penalty seeing prop Tom McAllster drive over with James Humphreys converting to make it 7-7.

Then in the 28th minute Simone Gesi was shown a straight red card by referee Craig Evans after making contact with his fingers to Stuart McCloskey’s eye socket area.

Now facing 14 for the remainder of the game, Ulster were still unable to take advantage and failed to score any further points in the remainder of the half.

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Poor discipline and inaccuracy still beset their efforts while Zebre played like a side inspired, making light of their numerical disadvantage. James Hume was penalised for a no-arms tackle on Marco Zanon and was maybe lucky not to see a card.

However, the Italians couldn’t make their territory and possession count with Farias badly missing with a 40th minute penalty after Ulster’s scrum was again pinged which meant that the scoreline remained 7-7 at the break.

Stuart McCloskey thanks the travelling fans after the match. Giuseppe Fama / INPHO Giuseppe Fama / INPHO / INPHO

The new half began perfectly for Ulster with an essential score after Rob Herring broke off a maul to hit the corner. Humphreys also added a great conversion from the right touchline.

Ulster managed to score again, their bench making its presence felt, Juarno Augustus putting Zac Ward into space for Ulster’s third touchdown. Nathan Doak, also newly arrived but at 10, converted.

The bonus point did arrive, coming in the 68th minute when Kok made it over in the left corner via a Doak assist with the latter then supplying an excellent conversion from the touchline.

Zebre weren’t done replacement Jacopo Trula scoring in the 74th minute though his try wasn’t converted and the game ended with Zebre the ones pressing hard after Scott Wilson was yellow carded.

Zebre: G Da Re, M Belloni, G Bertaccini, M Zanon, S Gesi, M-R Farias, A Fusco; M Hasa, T Di Bartolomeo, E Pieretto, M Canali, L Krumov (capt), A Ortombina, B Stavile, D Odiase.

Replacements: G Quattrini for Di Bartolomeo 64mins, J Pitinari for Pieretto 61mins, I Neculai for Hasa 61mins, G Ferrari for mins, G Licata for Canali 64 mins, T Dominguez for Fusco 66mins, J Trula for Da Re 70mins, L Morisi for Zanon 66mins.

Yellow cards:

Red card: S Gesi 28mins

Ulster: E McIlroy, W Kok, J Hume, S McCloskey, Z Ward, J Humphreys, C McKee; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, T McAllister, I Henderson (capt), J Hopes, D McCann, N Timoney, B Ward.

Replacements: J McCormick for Herring 68mins, A Bell for O’Sullivan 40mins, S Wilson for McAllister 49mins, M Dalton for Henderson 60mins, J Augustus for B ward 49mins, N Doak for Humphreys 46mins, B Carson for Hume 67mins, B Moxham for Z Ward 55mins.

Yellow card: S Wilson 84mins

Ref: C Evans (Wales)