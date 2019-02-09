This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 9 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It feels great': Connacht's Dillane delighted to be back in green

The second row came off the bench at Murrayfield to win his first cap since November 2017.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 9 Feb 2019, 9:45 PM
59 minutes ago 2,882 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4485984

IT HAS BEEN a long road back for Ultan Dillane but the Connacht second row was quick to make his mark off the bench against Scotland this afternoon, claiming a crucial lineout steal to ease the pressure on the Ireland line.

Dillane’s introduction for his provincial team-mate, Quinn Roux, with 13 minutes left on the clock at Murrayfield saw him win his 12th international cap, and his first since November 2017.

Ultan Dillane steals a line out from Jonny Gray Dillane steals a lineout from Jonny Gray. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Enjoying an excellent season with Connacht under head coach Andy Friend, Dillane produced a big moment at the death to snatch possession off Jonny Gray and Joe Schmidt was quick to reference his contribution in the post-match press conference.

The 25-year-old has always been a dynamic ball-carrier and excellent athlete around the park but has gone away and worked on the fundamental roles of a second row, nailing down key skills around the set-piece. 

Dillane was in the mix at the start of last season’s Six Nations but suffered a great personal loss when his mother, Ellen, passed away last February and his form was understandably affected.

“It was a great feeling being back out there,” the Tralee native said. “It wasn’t easy for us tonight but it was great to get a win at Murrayfield. I was involved two years ago and it definitely wasn’t the same feeling. We know how hard-fought wins are here so we’ll take that. 

“Personally, I’d like to say it’s a clean slate but it has taken a lot of work to get back into the squad. There’s a lot of competition, you just have to take the opportunities you get. It feels great to be back in the squad but trying to stay there is another thing.”

With Devin Toner ruled out of the championship and Iain Henderson and Tadhg Beirne both in a race to be fit to be involved in any of the remaining games, there is a great opportunity for Dillane to force his way into Schmidt’s plans.

Certainly, making his presence felt off the bench as he did this afternoon is a good place to start. 

Quinn Roux, Ultan Dillane and Bundee Aki The Connacht trio. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“That’s the pressure that gets put on us, to fit in first,” he continues. “You have to fit in and work through the system and hopefully, that’s what we did tonight to help secure that win. 

“I don’t know if there’s much to talk through [the steal]. It was more just right place, right time I think. I had good support behind me, and luckily it came off for us. We needed it anyway because they were definitely sniffing out a few points.”

It was a good day, too, for Roux who was excellent in the Ireland lineout and ensured the loss of Toner wasn’t keenly felt, while Bundee Aki completed the Connacht trio in Schmidt’s side.

Dillane adds: “I’m delighted for Quinn, he’s my second row partner. It’s great to see such growth in a player and I can only aspire to get the same in terms of calling and all that.

“It’s fantastic to see him get the mileage and even last week, the impact he had against England physically, was fantastic. The only way he’s going is upwards.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'It feels great': Connacht's Dillane delighted to be back in green
    'It feels great': Connacht's Dillane delighted to be back in green
    Wales equal their best-ever winning run but fail to secure bonus point in Rome
    Schmidt hails Carbery's 'bravery' after steering Ireland to victory
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'He played an outstanding game' - Klopp praises Salah after hitting 20 goals in back-to-back seasons
    'He played an outstanding game' - Klopp praises Salah after hitting 20 goals in back-to-back seasons
    Gareth Bale hits 100th Real Madrid goal in impressive derby win
    Ten teenagers, aged from 14 to 17, named as victims of Rio football club fire
    IRELAND
    Roux and Farrell earn Schmidt praise as Ireland get 'a rise in temperature'
    Roux and Farrell earn Schmidt praise as Ireland get 'a rise in temperature'
    Ireland expect Johnny Sexton to 'bounce back quickly' after failing HIA
    Schmidt's Ireland get Six Nations bid going with three-try win in Scotland
    SCOTLAND
    As it happened: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
    As it happened: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
    Schmidt's Ireland bid to get Six Nations campaign up and running in Edinburgh
    Ireland Clubs claim Dalriada Cup after Donnybrook draw with Scotland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie