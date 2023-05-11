TG4 to broadcast URC final as fixture details confirmed

TG4 WILL HAVE live coverage of the URC final on 27 May, the competition has announced.

The Irish language station has been included in a list of broadcasters covering the final, along with Premier Sports. The game will not be shown on RTÉ.

The kick-off time for the decider has also been confirmed, with the league’s showpiece set to get underway at 5.30pm Irish time. A statement released today reads that the final will take place at a “designated venue of the highest ranked team who reaches the decider.”

Advertisement

Three Irish provinces are still in contention to reach the final, as Leinster take on Munster this weekend in one of the semi-finals on Saturday, while Connacht travel to Cape Town to face defending champions DHL Stormers.

Should the number one ranked side Leinster win their semi-final, the decider will then be staged at the Aviva Stadium. If Leo Cullen’s side lose, the DHL Stormers would then be in with a chance of hosting the game as the number 2 side. Munster are the next in the rankings in fifth place.

URC Semi-Finals, Saturday 13 May

DHL Stormers v Connacht [Throw-in, 3pm]

Leinster v Munster [Throw-in, 5.30pm]

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!