Stormers eight Evan Roos voted URC Fans' Player of the Season

EVAN ROOS HAS been voted the Fans’ Player of the Season in the United Rugby Championship after a breakout campaign with the Stormers.

The 22-year-old number eight had already been named in the competition’s team of the season as well as earning the Next-Gen Player of the Season award, but was recognised as the league’s best overall player via public vote.

Powerful ball-carrier Roos made more successful carries (126) and beat more defenders (49) than any other player in the URC over the 18 rounds of the regular season.

He has been equally impactful in the play-offs, producing a man-of-the-match display as the Stormers overcame Edinburgh in their quarter-final and scoring a try against Ulster in Saturday’s semi in Cape Town.

Roos has been named in the Springboks squad for next month’s home series against Wales.

The winner of the players’ player of the season award will be announced later this week, as will this season’s best coach.

