Three Munster players, two Leinster named in official URC Team of the Season

MUNSTER TRIO TADHG Beirne, Craig Casey and Tom Farrell have all been named in the United Rugby Championship’s ‘Elite XV’ Team of the Season for 2024/25.

Leinster’s RG Snyman and Jamie Osborne have also been included in the end-of-season selection, which is voted for by a media panel.

Beirne’s inclusion marks the second successive season that he has been given the nod in the official team of the year.

Players need to have made at least nine appearances in this season’s competition in order to be eligible for consideration.

Bulls number eight Cameron Hanekom has been named as the Next-Gen Player of the Season, topping the media vote of 16 shortlisted young players which included Leinster’s Jack Boyle.

URC Elite XV 2024/25

15. Jamie Osborne (Leinster Rugby)

14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby)

13. Tom Farrell (Munster Rugby)

12. Andre Esterhuizen (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

11. Blair Murray (Scarlets)

10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers)

9. Craig Casey (Munster Rugby)

1. Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls)

2. Marnus van der Merwe (Scarlets)

3. Wilco Louw (Vodacom Bulls)

4. RG Snyman (Leinster Rugby)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby)

6. Jac Morgan (Ospreys)

7. Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors)

8. Cameron Hanekom (Vodacom Bulls)