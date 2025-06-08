“Uriah made history as the Premier League’s first black referee, officiating over 300 top-flight matches between 1997 and 2008. He broke down barriers, shaped our football community and inspired generations to come.
“Our thoughts are with Uriah’s family and friends at this difficult time.”
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Trailblazing Premier League referee Uriah Rennie dies aged 65
URIAH RENNIE, THE first black Premier League referee, has died at the age of 65.
The Jamaica-born official grew up in Sheffield and oversaw more than 300 top-flight matches starting with his breakthrough appointment as Derby hosted Wimbledon in August 1997.
The Sheffield and Hallamshire County Football Association posted on X: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former chair and trailblazing referee, Uriah Rennie.
“Uriah made history as the Premier League’s first black referee, officiating over 300 top-flight matches between 1997 and 2008. He broke down barriers, shaped our football community and inspired generations to come.
“Our thoughts are with Uriah’s family and friends at this difficult time.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Premier League RIP Soccer uriah rennie