Uriah Rennie. Alamy Stock Photo
Trailblazing Premier League referee Uriah Rennie dies aged 65

The Jamaica-born official grew up in Sheffield and oversaw more than 300 top-flight matches.
10.28pm, 8 Jun 2025

URIAH RENNIE, THE first black Premier League referee, has died at the age of 65.

The Jamaica-born official grew up in Sheffield and oversaw more than 300 top-flight matches starting with his breakthrough appointment as Derby hosted Wimbledon in August 1997.

The Sheffield and Hallamshire County Football Association posted on X: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former chair and trailblazing referee, Uriah Rennie.

“Uriah made history as the Premier League’s first black referee, officiating over 300 top-flight matches between 1997 and 2008. He broke down barriers, shaped our football community and inspired generations to come.

“Our thoughts are with Uriah’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

