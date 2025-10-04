Japan's Akie Iwai grabs one-shot lead in Hawaii as Meadow loses ground

JAPAN’S AKIE IWAI carded a one-under par 71 to take a narrow one-stroke lead over a group of eight players after three rounds of the US LPGA Lotte Championship in Hawaii on Friday.

Stephanie Meadow has slipped back to two-under after a third round of 75. She had a disappointing front nine where she was hit by three bogeys in a row between the fifth and 7th holes.

And while she did get back to four-under with back-to-back birdies on 11 and 12, two more bogeys followed on the last two holes to leave her 11 shots off the pace.

Iwai, the first-round leader who started the third round tied for second three shots behind Hwang You-min, had three birdies and two bogeys on the way to a 13-under par total of 203.

But she had plenty of rivals snapping at her heels at wind-whipped Hoakalei Country Club, where Japan’s Minami Katsu, South Koreans Hwang and Kim Hyo-joo, Taiwan’s Chien Peiyun, Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum and Americans Megan Khang, Brooke Matthews and Jessica Porvasnik were tied for second on 204.

Katsu and Kim climbed the leaderboard with six-under 66s. Khang posted a 67, Chien shot 68 and Matthews and Phatlum both posted three-under 69s.

Hwang, who carded a career-best 62 on Thursday, endured a tough day with four bogeys in a three-over 75 and Porvasnik signed for an even par 72.

Iwai had three birdies and two bogeys through 12 holes, but after dropping a shot at the par-three 12th she got up and down for par at 13 and rolled home without dropping another shot.

She had a birdie chance at the par-five 18th but couldn’t get her putt to drop.

Iwai said she would put it all behind her on Saturday as she chases the second title of her rookie campaign.

She won the Portland Classic to join her twin sister, Chisato, as a first-time LPGA winner this season.

World number two Nelly Korda, the highest-ranked player in the field, was tied for 10th with Japan’s Nasa Hataoka just two shots off the lead on 205.

Korda had four birdies and a bogey in her three-under 69 and Hataoka had four birdies and three bogeys in a one-under 71.

– © AFP 2025