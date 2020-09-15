Irish amateur James Sugrue drawn with Bubba and Westwood at US Open

JAMES SUGUE HAS been drawn with a couple of golf’s biggest names in the first round of the US Open this weekend.

The Mallow native will tee off alongside Lee Westwood and Bubba Watson at 5.54pm Irish time on Thursday and 12.34pm on Friday.

Sugrue earned at invitation to Winged Foot with victory in the Amateur Championship at Portmarnock last year.

2019 Open champion Shane Lowry will play alongside defending US Open champion Gary Woodland and Andy Ogletree. They’ll tee off at 6.05pm Irish time on Thursday.

Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, will be the first Irish interest of the weekend with a 1.07pm start alongside heavy hitters, Adam Scott and Justin Rose.

Graeme McDowell will take the tee box ahead of a 1.18pm start with Matt Kuchar and Lucas Glover.