Sinner and Medvedev aim to exploit Djokovic and Alcaraz's shock US Open exits

WORLD NUMBER ONE Jannik Sinner and former champion Daniil Medvedev set up a US Open quarter-final showdown as both men look to exploit the hole left by the shock exits of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Australian Open champion Sinner made the last eight for the second time by seeing off US 14th seed Tommy Paul 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5), 6-1.

Medvedev, the 2021 champion and runner-up to Djokovic last year, outclassed Portugal’s Nuno Borges 6-0, 6-1, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals for the fifth time in six years.

Women’s world number one Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, stayed on course for a sixth Grand Slam title with a straight-sets win over Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova.

The Italian Sinner recovered from 4-1 down in the first set to see off Paul, who had been hoping to join compatriots Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe in the quarter-finals in New York.

“It will be another tough match with Daniil. There will be a lot of rallies so I have to be ready physically,” said Sinner.

Medvedev is the only former champion left after the first week defeats of four-time winner Djokovic and 2022 champion Alcaraz.

The world number five easily downed 34th-ranked Borges, whose challenge fizzled out under the weight of 51 unforced errors while Medvedev broke serve eight times.

Sinner and Medvedev will be meeting for the fourth time this year.

Sinner came back from two sets to love down to defeat the mercurial Russian in the Australian Open final and came out on top in the Miami semi-finals.

Medvedev then triumphed at Wimbledon in a five-set quarter-final.

“I will try to think more about Wimbledon than the Australian Open,” said Medvedev.

“With Jannik, I feel like we know our games, what we will try to bring to the table, and then it comes to always this moment’s deuce, breakpoint, maybe try to surprise him or not, what he will do, what I will do.”

