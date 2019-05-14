Lowry paired with Fleetwood, McIlroy with Mickelson for early PGA Championship

TRADITIONALLY THE FINAL golf Major of the year, the PGA Championship tees off at Bethpage Black in New York on Thursday with all eyes on Tiger Woods after his sensational return to the winners’ circle at the Masters.

Ireland’s Padraig Harrington, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell discovered their tee times for the opening rounds last night.

Lowry will be the first of the Irish contingent to tee off, beginning from the 10th tee in a group with England’s Tommy Fleetwood and South Africa’s Erik Van Rooyen from 12.29 Irish time (07.29 local).

McDowell will also be out early in the morning, from 12.50 Irish time, while Harrington play alongside Martin Kaymer and Keegan Bradley from 18.05 Irish time. To be followed half an hour later by Rory McIlroy with Phil Mickelson and Jason Day.

Woods, meanwhile, will set out in a tantalising early duel with Francesco Molinari and Brooks Koepka — the last three Major winners tee off from the 10th tee at 13.24 Irish time.

Woods enjoys a practice round in New York yesterday. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

At 43, Woods is pushing for a 16th Major and he is one of five players who could be the world number one with a win this weekend.

Selected Thursday (local) tee times for USPGA Championship

First Tee

7:51: Graeme McDowell (NIR), Chez Reavie (USA), Brendan Jones (AUS)

8:02: Tyrrell Hatton (ENG), Russell Knox (SCO), Li Haotong (CHN)

12:32: Emiliano Grillo (ARG), Daniel Berger (USA), Paul Casey (ENG)

12:43: Tony Finau (USA), Billy Horschel (USA), Ian Poulter (ENG)

12:54: Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG), Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP), Gary Woodland (USA)

1:05: Padraig Harrington (IRL), Martin Kaymer (GER), Keegan Bradley (USA)

1:16: Jon Rahm (ESP), Dustin Johnson (USA), Jordan Spieth (USA)

1:27: Pat Perez (USA), Kevin Kisner (USA), Bryson DeChambeau (USA)

1:38: Rory McIlroy (NIR), Phil Mickelson (USA), Jason Day (AUS)

10th Tee

6:56: Thomas Pieters (BEL), Patton Kizzire (USA), Adam Hadwin (CAN)

7:18: Henrik Stenson (SWE), David Lipsky (USA), Richard Sterne (RSA)

7:29: Shane Lowry (IRL), Erik Van Rooyen (RSA), Tommy Fleetwood (ENG)

7:40: Sergio Garcia (ESP), Kelly Kraft (USA), Adam Scott (AUS)

7:51: Charley Hoffman (USA), Louis Oosthuizen (RSA), Patrick Reed (USA)

8:02: Rickie Fowler (USA), Bubba Watson (USA), Justin Rose (ENG)

8:13: Xander Schauffele (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Alex Noren (SWE)

8:24: Brooks Koepka (USA), Francesco Molinari (ITA), Tiger Woods (USA)

1:05: Steve Stricker (USA), Brian Harman (USA), Patrick Cantlay (USA)

1:38: Danny Willett (ENG), Webb Simpson (USA), Zach Johnson (USA)