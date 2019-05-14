This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 14 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lowry paired with Fleetwood, McIlroy with Mickelson for early PGA Championship

Tiger Woods is back in the centre of attention as he chases 16th Major at Bethpage.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 14 May 2019, 9:45 AM
40 minutes ago 711 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4633458
Lowry and McIlroy walk out for a practice session yesterday.
Image: UPI/PA Images
Lowry and McIlroy walk out for a practice session yesterday.
Lowry and McIlroy walk out for a practice session yesterday.
Image: UPI/PA Images

TRADITIONALLY THE FINAL golf Major of the year, the PGA Championship tees off at Bethpage Black in New York on Thursday with all eyes on Tiger Woods after his sensational return to the winners’ circle at the Masters.

Ireland’s Padraig Harrington, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell discovered their tee times for the opening rounds last night.

Lowry will be the first of the Irish contingent to tee off, beginning from the 10th tee in a group with England’s Tommy Fleetwood and South Africa’s Erik Van Rooyen from 12.29 Irish time (07.29 local).

McDowell will also be out early in the morning, from 12.50 Irish time, while Harrington play alongside Martin Kaymer and Keegan Bradley from 18.05 Irish time. To be followed half an hour later by Rory McIlroy with Phil Mickelson and Jason Day.

Woods, meanwhile, will set out in a tantalising early duel with Francesco Molinari and Brooks Koepka — the last three Major winners tee off from the 10th tee at 13.24 Irish time.

PGA: PGA Championship - Practice Round Woods enjoys a practice round in New York yesterday. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

At 43, Woods is pushing for a 16th Major and he is one of five players who could be the world number one with a win this weekend.

Selected Thursday (local) tee times for  USPGA Championship

First Tee

7:51: Graeme McDowell (NIR), Chez Reavie (USA), Brendan Jones (AUS)

8:02: Tyrrell Hatton (ENG), Russell Knox (SCO), Li Haotong (CHN)

12:32: Emiliano Grillo (ARG), Daniel Berger (USA), Paul Casey (ENG)

12:43: Tony Finau (USA), Billy Horschel (USA), Ian Poulter (ENG)

12:54: Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG), Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP), Gary Woodland (USA)

1:05: Padraig Harrington (IRL), Martin Kaymer (GER), Keegan Bradley (USA)

1:16: Jon Rahm (ESP), Dustin Johnson (USA), Jordan Spieth (USA)

1:27: Pat Perez (USA), Kevin Kisner (USA), Bryson DeChambeau (USA)

1:38: Rory McIlroy (NIR), Phil Mickelson (USA), Jason Day (AUS)

10th Tee

6:56: Thomas Pieters (BEL), Patton Kizzire (USA), Adam Hadwin (CAN)

7:18: Henrik Stenson (SWE), David Lipsky (USA), Richard Sterne (RSA)

7:29: Shane Lowry (IRL), Erik Van Rooyen (RSA), Tommy Fleetwood (ENG)

7:40: Sergio Garcia (ESP), Kelly Kraft (USA), Adam Scott (AUS)

7:51: Charley Hoffman (USA), Louis Oosthuizen (RSA), Patrick Reed (USA)

8:02: Rickie Fowler (USA), Bubba Watson (USA), Justin Rose (ENG)

8:13: Xander Schauffele (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Alex Noren (SWE)

8:24: Brooks Koepka (USA), Francesco Molinari (ITA), Tiger Woods (USA)

1:05: Steve Stricker (USA), Brian Harman (USA), Patrick Cantlay (USA)

1:38: Danny Willett (ENG), Webb Simpson (USA), Zach Johnson (USA)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie