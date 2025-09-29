US legend Watson 'ashamed' of rowdy Ryder Cup fans

US GOLF LEGEND Tom Watson on Monday condemned unruly Americans fans who taunted European players during their Ryder Cup victory, saying he was “ashamed” by their behaviour.

Europe’s win at Bethpage Black in New York on Sunday came after three days of fierce competition which saw US fans barrack European players relentlessly.

Rory McIlroy, who bore the brunt of the abuse, on Sunday described the conduct of American fans, who at one stage hurled a beer at his wife Erica, as “unacceptable.”

In a post on social media on Monday, former US Ryder Cup captain Watson said the crowd behaviour had crossed a line.

“I’d like to apologize for the rude and mean-spirited behaviour from our American crowd at Bethpage,” the eight-time major champion wrote.

“As a former player, Captain, and as an American, I am ashamed of what happened.”

McIlroy repeatedly clashed verbally with spectators during Saturday’s play, at one stage using an obscenity as he told them to “shut up” as he prepared to play a shot.

He also backed out of putts due to crowd noise, which at one point prompted tournament officials to station extra security including police dogs around the green.

“There was a lot of language that was unacceptable and abusive behavior,” McIlroy said after Europe’s victory on Sunday.

“It should be off-limits, but obviously it wasn’t this week.”

