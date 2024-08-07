USA close in on 8th successive title as Nigeria's dream run ends

THE UNITED STATES edged closer to an unprecedented eighth straight women’s basketball Olympic crown on Wednesday, ending the historic run of Nigeria with a 88-74 quarter-final victory.

Two-time WNBA Most Valuable Player A’Ja Wilson scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to pace a US side that could break a tie with the US men’s basketball team for the most consecutive Olympic golds — set from 1936-68.

Jackie Young added 15 points and Breanna Stewart — another two-time WNBA MVP chipped in 13.

The US will face Australia in the semi-finals on Friday after the Opals saw off Serbia 85-67.

France beat Olympic newcomers Germany 84-71 to set up a semi-final against European champions Belgium, 79-66 winners over previously unbeaten Spain.

France, led by 24 points from Marine Johannes, delighted fans, but the United States were the big draw at Bercy Arena.

NBA superstar LeBron James and USA teammate Bam Adebayo were courtside for the clash between the US dynasty and the first team from Africa, male or female, to make the Olympic basketball quarter-finals.

James and Adebayo, enjoying a night off before tackling Serbia in the men’s semi-finals on Thursday, sat next to US swimming greats Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky.

Advertisement

Nigeria, who have made physical play a trademark, looked anything but intimidated by the powerhouse Americans as they traded buckets in the opening minutes.

Diana Taurasi trying to become the first Olympic basketball player to win six gold medals, came off the bench and drilled a three-pointer to put the US up 24-12 late in the first quarter.

A steal and a layup by Promise Amukamara cut the deficit to single digits but every time Nigeria seemed to be making headway the Americans answered with a run.

They closed the first half on a 14-4 surge. Breanna Stewart drained a three-pointer then got loose for a layup in the final minute to push the US lead to 52-33 at the break.

The US launched the third quarter with a 10-0 run and pushed the lead to 76-46 before Amukamara came up with a steal and raced the length of the court for a layup to end the quarter.

In the end, the United States just had too much firepower, but the trail-blazing Nigerians, who were led by 19 points from Amukamara with 16 from Ezinne Kalu, departed to a warm ovation from fans.

Next up for the United States is Australia, who had 22 points and 13 rebounds from Alanna Smith in a convincing victory over Serbia.

The Australians, silver medallists in 2000, 2004 and 2008, are into the semi-finals for the first time since 2012 when they earned bronze.

- ‘Throwing the first punch’ -

Australia connected on 58 percent of their shots in the first half, out-scoring Serbia 22-11 in the second quarter to take control for good.

“In tournaments like this, how you start is how you finish, and we wanted to come out throwing the first punch,” Smith said.

Belgium, who reached the semi-finals for the first time, face a tough clash against Tokyo bronze medallists France.

The hosts returned to the semi-finals in impressive style, Johannes putting on an offensive show with plenty of support from Gabby Williams and Alexia Cherry.

France took control with a 17-5 scoring run to open the second quarter and led by as many as 19 in the fourth.

Nyara Sabally, sidelined since suffering a head injury in Germany’s opener, returned to score 20 points.

But in the face of France’s feisty defense a German team that led in three-point shooting in the group connected on just four of 14 attempts from beyond the arc.

Fans at Bercy Arena were already celebrating as the final seconds ticked down when a man tried to dash onto the court. He was quickly tackled by security and hustled away.