McIlroy paired with Thomas and Koepka in opening rounds of USPGA

RORY MCILROY WILL join Americans Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka in a pairing of past winners in Thursday’s first round of the 103rd PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

Four-time major winners McIlroy and Koepka will be joined by world number two Thomas on Thursday and Friday in a feature group on the par-72 Ocean course, the longest layout in major golf history at 7,876 yards.

They begin off the 10th tee Thursday at 8:33 a.m. (1.33pm Irish time).

Three reigning major champions are united in the following group, teeing off at the 10th just 11 minutes later.

Defending champion Collin Morikawa will be joined by fellow American Bryson DeChambeau, the fifth-ranked reigning US Open champion, and Hideki Matsuyama, who won last month’s Masters to become the first Japanese man to win a major title.

Jordan Spieth, who can complete a career Grand Slam with a victory, will play the first two days alongside fellow Americans Will Zalatoris, last month’s Masters runner-up, and Webb Simpson.

Shane Lowry is in the group behind them, playing alongside Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson, teeing off at 7.09pm Irish time.

Padraig Harrington, meanwhile, is alongside Jason Day and Phil Mickleson, and they tee off at 6.14pm Irish time.

Day One of The USPGA Championship – Selected tee times (all times Irish)

1.33pm: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

1.44pm: Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau

6.14pm: Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Jason Day

6.25pm: Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood

6.36pm: Gary Woodland, Cameron Smith, Justin Rose

6.58pm: Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris

7.09 pm: Shane Lowry, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia