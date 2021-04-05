Vakh Abdaladze returns for Leinster after 18-month injury absence

VAKH ABDALADZE IS finally available for selection again after recovering from the back injury that has prevented him from playing for Leinster for the past 18 months.

Abdaladze last featured for the province in a Guinness Pro14 win away to Zebre in October 2019.

However, an injury update issued by Leinster this afternoon confirmed that the 25-year-old prop is back in contention.

Centre Tommy O’Brien, 22, is set to increase his training load this week as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury, but there’s disappointing news for Jack Dunne, who fractured his ankle in training last week. The 22-year-old lock will be unavailable for 16 weeks.

Ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Exeter Chiefs, the availability of scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park will be assessed after he injured his hamstring in training last week.

There are no new updates on the injuries to Scott Penny (hand), Jimmy O’Brien (hamstring), Garry Ringrose (ankle), Will Connors (knee), James Ryan (concussion), Rowan Osborne (hand), Adam Byrne (quad), Caelan Doris (concussion), Dan Leavy (knee), Conor O’Brien (knee) and Max Deegan (knee).