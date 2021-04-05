BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Monday 5 April 2021
Advertisement

Vakh Abdaladze returns for Leinster after 18-month injury absence

The 25-year-old prop, who hasn’t played since October 2019, has recovered from a back injury.

By Paul Dollery Monday 5 Apr 2021, 2:45 PM
21 minutes ago 1,728 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5401163
Leinster prop Vakh Abdaladze.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Leinster prop Vakh Abdaladze.
Leinster prop Vakh Abdaladze.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

VAKH ABDALADZE IS finally available for selection again after recovering from the back injury that has prevented him from playing for Leinster for the past 18 months.

Abdaladze last featured for the province in a Guinness Pro14 win away to Zebre in October 2019.

However, an injury update issued by Leinster this afternoon confirmed that the 25-year-old prop is back in contention.

Centre Tommy O’Brien, 22, is set to increase his training load this week as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury, but there’s disappointing news for Jack Dunne, who fractured his ankle in training last week. The 22-year-old lock will be unavailable for 16 weeks.

Ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Exeter Chiefs, the availability of scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park will be assessed after he injured his hamstring in training last week. 

There are no new updates on the injuries to Scott Penny (hand), Jimmy O’Brien (hamstring), Garry Ringrose (ankle), Will Connors (knee), James Ryan (concussion), Rowan Osborne (hand), Adam Byrne (quad), Caelan Doris (concussion), Dan Leavy (knee), Conor O’Brien (knee) and Max Deegan (knee).

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie