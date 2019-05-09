Aubameyang hat-trick fires Arsenal past Valencia and into Europa League final

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG scored a hat-trick as Arsenal reached the Europa League final on Thursday with a 4-2 win over Valencia and a 7-3 triumph on aggregate.

Alexandre Lacazette was also on target as the Gunners became the third Premier League side to reach a European final this week following Liverpool and Tottenham’s epic Champions League semi-final fightbacks.

Arsenal, whose last appearance in a continental final was their 2006 Champions League loss to Barcelona, will face either fellow Londoners Chelsea or Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt in the final in Baku on 29 May.

More to follow…

