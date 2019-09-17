This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 17 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Valencia players boycott Chelsea press conference over sacking of coach

Marcelino was fired last week despite leading the club to the Champions League and winning the Copa del Rey.

By The42 Team Tuesday 17 Sep 2019, 8:53 AM
28 minutes ago 1,111 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4812446
Valencia boss Albert Celades.
Valencia boss Albert Celades.
Valencia boss Albert Celades.

VALENCIA BOSS ALBERT Celades was forced to attend the club’s Champions League press conference without any of his players after they chose to boycott the media event because of the sacking of their previous coach.

The La Liga side axed manager Marcelino last week despite the Brazilian leading the club to the Copa Del Rey trophy and Champions League qualification during the prior season.

Celedes, who was previously an assistant at Real Madrid, was installed into the role for last weekend’s league match against Barcelona, which the club lost 5-2.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League opener against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Celades admitted the player boycott of media wasn’t “ideal”, but insisted they will be primed to compete in coming matches.

 

“Obviously it’s not an ideal situation but it’s the players’ decision, really. I don’t have much more to say about that,” Celades said. “There isn’t anything I can do about it.

“I speak to the players every day. They took this decision but there is always dialogue. The reaction I’ve had has been very good and I’m sure it will continue to improve.

“The spirit is very good. [Today] is the start of the best club competition in Europe and that is ample motivation for the players to give their best.

“They want to play, taste the atmosphere, and be in the starting XI. No one wants to miss out and that, for me, is the most important thing.”

Controversy has surrounded the dismissal of Marcelino, who has suggested he was relieved of his duties because he won the Copa Del Rey last season instead of focusing on making the Champions League, which they ironically qualified for anyway.

Their first match in the competition comes against the Blues, who have impressed in the Premier League with Frank Lampard and are coming off a 5-2 win against Wolves.

Celades was aware of the task faced by his players, but he believes they can cause issues for the English club and force a result away from home.

“It will be a big challenge but a fascinating one too. We’re sure they can cause us a lot of problems,” he said.

“We’re going to prepare for the game in the best way possible and try to get a result.”

Former Ireland performance analyst and current coaching wizard of OZ Eoin Toolan joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to predict Ireland’s World Cup, break down every pool, and call the overall winners.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie