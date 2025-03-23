Top-10 finishes for Power and Lowry as Hovland ends PGA title drought with Valspar victory

SEAMUS POWER AND Shane Lowry both secured top-10 finishes, as Viktor Hovland ended his PGA Tour title drought with victory at the Valspar Championship.

The Irish duo were among those tied for eighth overall, five shots off Hovland on six-under for the tournament.

Power carded a superb five-under 66 in the final round in Florida. The Waterford man shot seven birdies — on the first, fourth, fifth, sixth, 10th, 12th and 14th — while he bogeyed on holes 11 and 18.

Lowry, meanwhile, finished with a one-under 70. Birdies on the first and second today put the Offaly man right in contention, but his challenge ultimately faded. The real other hole of note on Sunday was the 16th, where he bogeyed.

Lowry and Power shared eighth place with Lucas Glover and Corey Connors. It was an encouraging tournament for the Irish pair, who were in the mix for the most part, with Lowry’s other rounds 71, 67 and 70, and Power’s 70, 72 and 70.

Hovland conjured a pair of late birdies in a four-under par 67 to win his first PGA Tour title since 2023, as Justin Thomas faltered.

Norway’s Hovland claimed his seventh US tour title, but his first since the Tour Championship in 2023 — when he claimed three titles and captured the FedEx Cup crown.

Advertisement

“It’s still kind of sinking in,” said Hovland, who signed for a 67 for an 11-under total of 273 at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor.

Former world number one Thomas, seeking his first win since he claimed his second major title at the 2022 PGA Championship, posted a 66 for 274.

Hovland, who arrived in Florida on the heels of three straight missed cuts, started the round with a share of the lead but was chasing Thomas most of the day.

He stayed in touch with birdies at the 11th and 14th, then finally wrested control with a six-foot birdie putt at the tough par-four 16th followed by a birdie at the par-three 17th — where he poured in a 12-foot putt to take a one shot lead.

Thomas had appeared poised to end his title drought when he piled up seven birdies through 15 holes.

The American followed birdies at 11 and 12 with another pair at 14 and 15, chipping to one foot at the 14th and drilling a 17-foot putt at the 15th for a two-shot cushion on 12-under.

But Thomas drove into the left trees on the way to a bogey at 16 and, after his birdie attempt at 17 slid by on the left edge, he bogeyed the 18th, dropping two strokes behind Hovland.

Viktor Hovland (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Norwegian needed the extra cushion as he found the right rough off the tee at 18 on the way to a closing bogey.

“I think when JT made a birdie there on 15 and he was three shots ahead, I still just felt really calm and I wasn’t really stressed,” Hovland said. “(I) just hit good shots and made some putts and it was awesome.”

- Unbelievable to see -

Hovland said he was still seeking a fix for the inconsistency that has seen him make five coaching changes as he slumped from fourth to 19th in the world.

“I know there some bad (shots) creeping in, but somehow this week I was just able to hit the good shots that I can a lot more often than I have been,” he said. “It’s unbelievable to see that I could win because I honestly did not believe that I could do it this week.”

Thomas had been knocking on the door this season with three top-10 finishes that included a tie for second at La Quinta.

He also equalled the TPC Sawgrass course record with a second-round 62 at The Players Championship and after making the cut by one stroke on Friday was delighted to have put himself in contention.

“That was a blast,” he said. “I’ve had plenty of chances this year but nothing quite like that.

“He birdied 16, 17. Obviously I made it a lot easier on him but yeah, it’s fun. It’s really hard but really fun trying to win golf tournaments.”

– © AFP 2025