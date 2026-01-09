'He's very independent' - Van der Flier on playing against Van der Flier

WHEN JOSH VAN DER Flier’s grandparents, Johannes and Johanna, moved to Ireland from the Netherlands in the 1950s, they knew nothing about rugby.

They were more into football and field hockey, but their sons took a shine to the oval ball when they were growing up in Wicklow.

And now two of the next generation of van der Fliers are professional rugby players.

Josh has been doing it at the top level for years but he recently enjoyed the chance to play against his cousin, Archie van der Flier, when Leinster took on Leicester in the Champions Cup in December.

“So my uncle was born and grew up in Ireland, then he moved and he married my aunt, who’s from England, and then they [Josh's cousins, including Archie] grew up in England,” explains Josh.

“Every year, at least a couple of times, they would always come over [to Ireland]. So I would have known him all the way along.”

Loosehead prop Archie initially broke through in the English Championship with Nottingham and was named the club’s young player of the season in 2023/24 before joining Leicester Tigers last summer.

The 23-year-old is Irish-qualified through his father, so might be worth keeping an eye on in the future.

“We had a few chats here and there but he’s very, very independent,” says Josh when asked if he has had much influence on Archie.

“He tends to be nice and calm and chilled out and tends to just go out there and perform. So he doesn’t need any advice, I don’t think.

The Van der Flier cousins. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Kirk van der Flier, Josh’s dad, was good enough to make the Leinster U21 team, so it’s clear that the van der Fliers are well-suited to rugby.

The Ireland and Leinster openside also has the benefit of good rugby genes from his mum Olly’s side of the family. His other grandfather, George Strong, played for Kilkenny.

But it is his own relentless work ethic that has got van der Flier where he is in rugby. Having had a disappointing experience in not getting a Lions Test cap last summer, he approached this season determined to keep developing his game.

He spoke to his Leinster and Ireland coaches about improving his defensive breakdown work and studied South African veteran Deon Fourie’s work in this area.

Former Springboks flanker Fourie is still with the Stormers at the age of 39, thanks in part to his ability to deliver breakdown brilliance. Even though van der Flier “wouldn’t say I’m old by any stretch,” he recognises the value in improving in this department.

The 32-year-old says his body feels “way better” now than it did in his early 20s when he had hip and ankle issues. He has learned how to manage himself far better and hopes to have another four or five years in professional rugby.

One of the challenges of staying at the highest level is mentally being in tune. Leinster and Ireland players like van der Flier tend to play a lot of big games every season, so this challenge is key.

“It is definitely tricky,” says van der Flier, who points out that sports like football and golf don’t require players to get ready for heavy-duty physical contact.

“Whereas rugby, certainly for me, it takes a good bit of building up to a game to get in the right headspace,” he continues.

“I’d have a set routine. That’s how I go about it. I have a routine throughout the week and certainly the closer I get to the game, the more I try build myself up for it, from diet to music and all this sort of thing.

Van der Flier at Leinster training this week. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“The training is probably what I find the toughest, when you’ve gone through a tough game on a Saturday and then you’re coming into training and your body’s still sore. I just love playing games, so the training would always be the thing that would hardest to get up for me.

“But the routine definitely helps. And then also having goals, long-term goals, Leinster trying to trying to win trophies, whatever it is. But also trying to improve on different things, getting after things each week. That’s how I break it down.

“Sometimes early in the season when you’re thinking, ‘Gosh, I could have 25 games left in the season’, it could definitely get on top of you a bit, but that’s how I go about it.”