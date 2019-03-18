This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Van Dijk: Salah goals will come for Liverpool

The Reds defender has full faith out-of-sorts striker Mohamed Salah can hit form again this season.

By The42 Team Monday 18 Mar 2019, 10:15 PM
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah
MOHAMED SALAH WILL start scoring soon to fuel Liverpool’s Premier League title challenge, according to Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool are two points clear of Manchester City, although the defending champions have a game in hand, going into the international break.

But the form of Salah has been questioned with the Egypt star having only scored once in all competitions in the past two months.

Jurgen Klopp has defended Salah’s performance levels on a number of occasions but accepted the forward could have played better in last month’s goalless draw at Old Trafford.

Despite his recent dry spell, Salah has scored 17 goals in the Premier League with only Manchester City marksman Sergio Aguero having found the net more times this season.

Britain Soccer Premier League Salah missed a gilt-edged chance against Fulham as he extended his goalless run to seven games. Source: Kirsty Wigglesworth

And Van Dijk is confident that Salah, rested from international duty by Egypt this month, will rediscover his scoring touch.

“Mo is a world-class player,” Van Dijk said after Sunday’s 2-1 win at Fulham was secured by James Milner’s late penalty.

People can say all they want but I think all the teams in the Premier League would love to have him in their side. We have him and I think he is playing well. 

“The goals will come. That’s something for a striker that is maybe going to be in your head but we tell him every time: you just need to keep working, keep going and you will be fine. 

He’s still scored plenty of goals for us, to be fair, so it’s not like two – like me! It is like this.”

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on 31 March, with third-placed Tottenham the visitors to Anfield.

Klopp’s Reds are also looking forward to a Champions League quarter-final with Porto after the international break.

