Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 14 November 2021
Advertisement

Gavin Cromwell's Vanillier strikes gold in Florida Pearl Chase at Punchestown

Albert Bartlett winner off the mark over fences at Punchestown.

By Press Association Sunday 14 Nov 2021, 1:53 PM
1 hour ago 404 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5601374
Vanillier and Keith Donoghue jump the last on their way to victory.
Image: PA
Vanillier and Keith Donoghue jump the last on their way to victory.
Vanillier and Keith Donoghue jump the last on their way to victory.
Image: PA

ALBERT BARTLETT WINNER Vanillier claimed his first success over fences when taking the Liam & Valerie Brennan Florida Pearl Novice Chase at Punchestown.

The Grade Two contest was only a four-runner affair, with the small field then further diminished as the evens favourite Sixshooter fell at the third from home on his second outing over fences.

Ballyshannon Rose then also fell at the final flight, leaving only two contenders standing at a stage when the Gavin Cromwell-trained Vanillier was well clear of Gordon Elliott’s Fancy Foundations and could canter home 26 lengths to the good under Keith Donoghue.

“He jumped well. I would have liked if something had joined him earlier in the race just to force a bit more pace into it,” Cromwell said of the winner, who started at 13-8 having been beaten into third on his chasing debut at Down Royal last month.

“He’s just a dour stayer. With Sixshooter falling we’ll never know, but I suppose jumping is the name of the game.

“I walked the track beforehand and it’s nice safe ground. Hopefully he’s OK in the morning as he’s a big horse and wants to get his toe in.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“There are two staying chases at Christmas, one at Leopardstown and one in Limerick.

“He’ll have an entry in both of them and we’ll see what the ground is like closer to the time.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie