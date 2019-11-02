This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
VAR controversy at the fore again as Premier League explain controversial Firmino decision

Liverpool saw a goal ruled out in their match with Aston Villa earlier.

By The42 Team Saturday 2 Nov 2019, 7:04 PM
1 hour ago 4,970 Views 8 Comments
Roberto Firmino was controversially ruled offside as Liverpool had a goal ruled out.
ROBERTO FIRMINO had a goal disallowed against Aston Villa as his armpit was in an offside position, the Premier League have confirmed.

VAR inconsistencies again came to the fore at Villa Park on Saturday, when Firmino had what appeared to be perfectly a valid equaliser ruled out by the linesman.

Despite a lengthy check, VAR — which had earlier allowed Trezeguet’s opener to stand — did not overturn the decision.

Offering an explanation of the decision, the official Premier League Twitter account posted: “Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino was flagged offside before putting the ball in the net against Aston Villa and the decision was confirmed by VAR.

“The red line signifies Firmino and was aligned to his armpit, which was marginally ahead of the last Villa defender.”

The statement accompanied an image of Firmino appearing to be level with Villa defender Tyrone Mings before he latched onto Sadio Mane’s cross. 

