Uefa confirm VAR will be used for Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off with Slovakia

VAR WILL BE in place for next year’s Euro 2020 play-offs after Uefa made the decision to introduce the technology despite not using it during the group stages.

It means the video assistant referee will be on hand when the Republic of Ireland travel to face Slovakia for their semi-final clash on 26 March.

While a venue for that meeting has yet to be determined – the Slovakian FA have until 20 December to confirm whether the game will be in Bratislava or Trnava – VAR will be a key part.

Uefa, European football’s governing body, agreed earlier to the measure earlier today but Fifa now must rubber stamp its approval ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Should Ireland beat Slovakia, Mick McCarthy’s side will then travel to either Northern Ireland or Bosnia-Herzegovina for the final on 31 March where, once again, VAR will be on hand.