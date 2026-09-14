VAR from Manchester derby not given Premier League game this weekend

THE VAR WHO made an “error of judgement” in awarding a goal to Manchester City in Sunday’s derby at Old Trafford has not been appointed to a Premier League game this weekend.

Matt Donohue, along with assistant Blake Antrobus, awarded a goal to City after a VAR check, despite Enzo Fernandez appearing to interfere with play in an offside position in the build-up to Erling Haaland’s goal.

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Referees’ body Pro Ref conceded it had been an error for Donohue not to send referee Michael Oliver to the screen to determine whether Fernandez’s involvement was sufficient to make him offside. The goal had been disallowed on field for an offside against Haaland, who was found on review to be being played onside by Patrick Dorgu.

Fernandez certainly appeared to have an impact on the actions of United defender Lisandro Martinez and goalkeeper Senne Lammens in his attempt to head the ball in, which would meet the definition for offside to be given.

Donohue made his Premier League officiating debut in May 2024, having gained promotion to the EFL’s assistant referees list in 2014. He has been used extensively as a VAR over the last two years.

Antrobus has also not been appointed to a game this weekend. Oliver will officiate Sunday’s match between Bournemouth and Liverpool.

Howard Webb. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Howard Webb, the chief refereeing officer of Pro Ref, is set to appear on the ‘Match Officials: Mic’d Up’ programme which will air on Sky Sports and TNT Sports on Tuesday, where he is likely to address the incident in the Manchester derby.

The Press Association understands Webb and the Pro Ref management team made the decision not to appoint Donohue and Antrobus to matches. The decision means the pair will not officiate on a top-flight match until 10 October at the earliest, with an international break following this weekend’s fixtures.