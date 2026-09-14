Kellie Harrington ruled out of European Elite Championships due to hand injury

KELLIE HARRINGTON HAS been ruled out of the European Elite Championships due to a hand injury.

The 42 understands that the double Olympic champion sustained an injury in her right hand which “has not sufficiently healed” in time for the tournament in Sofia from 17-25 September.

The exact nature of her injury is not known, although it’s understood that it’s not broken.

Advertisement

Harrington announced her retirement from international boxing in 2024 before returning to the ring last year. She eased her way back into competitive boxing with a dominant performance at Dublin’s Mansion House in December 2025, defeating Dutchwoman Chelsey Heijnen.

She went on to win a 12th National Elites title in January before adding a gold medal at the Four Nations tournament in Glasgow in June.

The Irish team for the European Elite Championships in Bulgaria was then announced in August, where Harrington was listed to compete in her usual lightweight category.

Harrington had been managing her hand injury but has not recovered in time to feature at the event.

The Ireland team features reigning world and four-time continental champion, Aoife O’Rourke, and her sister, Lisa, the 2022 world champion and 2025 silver medallist.

Six Paris Olympians are also included. Daina Moorehouse (51kg), Jenny Lehane (54kg), Jude Gallagher (60kg), Dean Clancy (65kg), and Jack Marley (90kg) have been named along with Michaela Walsh (57kg), the Commonwealth Games silver medallist at the weight.

Commonwealth 70kg champion, Jon McConnell, is also set to fight in Sofia.

The team is completed by 2024 European champion Shannon Sweeney, world youth champion and European U23 bronze medallist Cliona D’Arcy, Evelyn Igharo (70kg), and Gavin Rafferty (75kg).