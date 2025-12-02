Kellie Harrington returns to the ring with dominant performance in Dublin

KELLIE HARRINGTON eased her way back into competitive boxing with a dominant performance at Dublin’s Mansion House tonight.

The double Olympic gold medallist outboxed and outfought Dutchwoman Chelsey Heijnen at a glitzy event in the city centre to mark her return.

Her first fight in over 15 months, Harrington enjoyed herself in the no-decision exhibition bout which, make no mistake, she won clearly.

Harrington had announced via an Irish Times interview with Malachy Clerkin in October that she would emerge from the retirement she declared post-Paris but this comeback had been somewhat on the cards.

The Portland Row star had indeed definitively stated in the wake of her Olympic final victory over China’s Yang Wenlu that she would be hanging up her gloves, in reality she has been a regular at the IABA High Performance Unit in Abbotstown since then.

While she did not compete at either of the 2025 World Championships (the IBA version in Serbia in March and the World Boxing version in Liverpool in September), Harrington has remained a carded athlete and has been engaging in an individualised training programme throughout the past year.

This is all to say that the decorated Dubliner did not step through the ropes tonight in the Round Room ‘off the couch’. Harrington remains one of, if not the best, amateur lightweights in the World, regardless of the 483 days out of a competitive ring, and showed glimpses of the fluidity and silky skills that brought home successive Olympic golds – as well as the grit and fighting spirit that has endeared her to so many.

By contrast, Heijnen last fought two days ago, losing the Dutch welterweight national final to rising teen talent Aaliyah Hoppema. The 26-year-old came to the ring as a replacement for experienced Italian Rebecca Nicoli who pulled out last month. A bronze medallist at World level in 2022 – where she shared the podium with champion Amy Broadhurst – the Roosendaal native is a regular on the international scene, generally only losing to the elite names and tonight she faced the elite name.

Harrington began the contest off her imperious jab while poking in some sharp right hands that quickly quelled the early ambitions of Heijnen. 36 next week, Harrington remains fleet of foot and switched southpaw midway through the opener, landing some nice long-range lefts before reverting orthodox and trading hooks with the visitor.

Heijnen, who now operates in the 65kg class, was the naturally bigger fighter in a bout that was contested at a 63kg catchweight as Harrington gradually makes her way back down to the 60kg lightweight limit for the Irish Elite Championships next month. Looking to impose her strength and size was the logical tactic, and Heijnen did get inside at the start of the second round but the switch-hitting Harrington soon regained control, scoring with clean counters that met with the assembled crowd’s approval.

A Paris Olympian herself, Heijnen did not come to Dublin to lie down but her aggressive approach was met by Harrington who seemed to be relishing the physical encounter, perhaps not showing as much of the pirouetting and check-hooking for which she is known for but always exhibiting that air of class.

Smiling in the corner to coach Noel Burke ahead of the third round – with the retiring Zaur Antia watching on keenly from the crowd – Harrington reverted to the back foot in the closer before inviting Heijnen on and landing heavy counters to round off the contest.

Heijnen had beaten all five Irish boxers – Katelyn Phelan, Alanna Nihell, Shauna O’Callaghan, Zara Breslin, and Bella Hughes – she had faced prior to tonight and, while her hand was raised alongside Harrington’s here, there was no doubt who the real victor was.

While Christmas fast approaches, Harrington won’t be taking any breaks, and will soon return to the High Performance Unit, supplemented by her work in St Mary’s Boxing Club in Tallaght, as she prepares for the Irish Elite Championships.

And then? Los Angeles 2028? Who knows?

The pick of the undercard on the night was Sean Mari’s scrap with Paris Olympian Jude Gallagher while Dubliner Ava Henry, fresh from winning her fourth underage European medal at the U23s in Budapest last week had an entertaining tussle with the experienced Kaci Rock.

Reigning Irish middleweight champion Gavin Rafferty entertained against Vadym Ustymov, while Radio Nova presenter PJ Gallagher was battered by Westside Boxing Club legend Abbie Stacey in a special attraction.

For Harrington, a major aspect of the event was giving back and she noted how “tonight is about showcasing some of the great skills that Dublin boxers have.”

This was seen across the opening seven bouts which featured underage talents Laragh Brien, Teegan McDermott, Mason O’Reilly, Jordi Brennan Martinez, Cassius McDonald, Bobby Molloy, Ellie May Featherson, Aniela Kumaszko, Layla Kelly, Brook St. Ledger, Macie Field, Madina Bagirova, Yegor Animisov, and Reuben Fitzgerald.