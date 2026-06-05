Cork GAA great Denis Coughlan passes away aged 80

DENIS COUGHLAN, ONE of Cork GAA’s greatest dual stars has died at the age of 80.

He won five All-Irelands, 12 Munster titles and four All-Stars across 16 seasons in both codes with Glen Rovers and St Nick’s.

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Coughlan was hurler of the year in 1977 as the Rebels were in the midst of their dominance. He won four Celtic Crosses in that code, in 1970, ’76, the aforementioned ’77 success, followed by completing a three-in-a-row in 1978.

All in @nicksgaa extend our sincere sympathy to the family of one our most decorated players Denis Coughlan who sadly passed away this morning

Denis wore our club colours with distinction and was also a former Chairman

May his gentle soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/IzTcGHYJ19 — St. Nick's GAA (@nicksgaa) June 5, 2026

Of his four All-Stars, Coughlan won his first as a midfielder in ’72 before starring at left half-back.

Coughlan’s inter-county career as a footballer started with heartbreak after defeat to Meath in the 1967 All-Ireland final.

He eventually helped bring Sam Maguire back to the county after almost 30 years when Cork beat Galway by 3-17 to 2-13.

Coughlan played in midfield at Croke Park that day and as well as that storied career for his county he also enjoyed a club career filled with success at Glen Rovers and St Nick’s. The latter led the tributes on social media.

“All in @nicksgaa extend our sincere sympathy to the family of one our most decorated players Denis Coughlan who sadly passed away this morning. Denis wore our club colours with distinction and was also a former Chairman. May his gentle soul rest in peace”