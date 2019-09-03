This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Blackrock winger Artemyev to captain Russia at Rugby World Cup

Artemyev is one of eight survivors from the country’s debut World Cup appearance eight years ago.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 3 Sep 2019, 9:19 AM
Artemyev: will captain Russia from fullback.
Image: Sean Burges
Image: Sean Burges

VASILY ARTEMYEV has been named as Russia’s captain for the Rugby World Cup.

Artemyev, who played schools rugby with Blackrock College, will lead Russia into their Pool A campaign against Ireland, Scotland, Japan and Samoa.

The 32-year-old, who has won 87 caps, is one of eight survivors in the squad from Russia’s debut World Cup appearance eight years ago.

Artemyev scored in Russia’s 62-12 defeat against Ireland in the 2011 tournament, earning a move to Northampton Saints where he spent two years before returning home to join Krasny Yar.

Grenoble second row Andrei Ostrikov and Sale prop Valery Morozov are the only two players in Lyn Jones’s 31-man squad who are based outside of Russia.

Russia open their campaign against hosts Japan on 20 September.

Murray Kinsella joins Gavan Casey, Ryan Bailey and Sean Farrell with their immediate reaction to Ireland’s 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

