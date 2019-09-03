Former Blackrock winger Artemyev to captain Russia at Rugby World Cup

VASILY ARTEMYEV has been named as Russia’s captain for the Rugby World Cup.

Artemyev, who played schools rugby with Blackrock College, will lead Russia into their Pool A campaign against Ireland, Scotland, Japan and Samoa.

The 32-year-old, who has won 87 caps, is one of eight survivors in the squad from Russia’s debut World Cup appearance eight years ago.

Artemyev scored in Russia’s 62-12 defeat against Ireland in the 2011 tournament, earning a move to Northampton Saints where he spent two years before returning home to join Krasny Yar.

Grenoble second row Andrei Ostrikov and Sale prop Valery Morozov are the only two players in Lyn Jones’s 31-man squad who are based outside of Russia.

Russia open their campaign against hosts Japan on 20 September.

Murray Kinsella joins Gavan Casey, Ryan Bailey and Sean Farrell with their immediate reaction to Ireland’s 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud