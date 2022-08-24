Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 24 August 2022
Ireland boss Pauw responds to questions over home-based training squad

The squad train at FAI HQ today.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 24 Aug 2022, 7:00 PM
23 minutes ago 445 Views 0 Comments
Vera Pauw: 'Some explanation will help understanding.'
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

VERA PAUW HAS explained the reasoning behind her Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team [WNT] home-based training squad amidst concerns and questions.

Training sessions for home-based players ahead of international windows have been commonplace in recent times, but this was highlighted when the squad was announced publicly yesterday.

Nine Women’s National League [WNL] clubs are represented in this edition, which trains at FAI HQ today.

Several players including Amanda Budden, Keeva Keenan, Shauna Fox, Jessie Stapleton and Abbie Larkin hail from Shelbourne, who were in Champions League action in Slovenia last Thursday and Sunday, and return to domestic duty on Saturday.

Questions were raised on social media after the squad was named, with player welfare concerns shared. As one tweet read, “Is the home based training squad beneficial to players or just a box ticking exercise for FAI and Vera? Midweek session for all players in height of season? Shels players just back from CL?”

Pauw herself responded to the resultant thread today, agreeing with another suggestion that she “felt it was a benefit to them and they were in her plans going forward”.

“True, that is the only reason,” the Dutch coach wrote, clarifying her aim to bring experienced squad members and fringe players together for a session, while managing load.

“Some explanation will help understanding. The HBS [home-based squad] is a training, not a game. So we can make sure they get the right load after a heavy week. Having the opportunity to get them in with the highest potential players (pressure) is a real bonus in this.

“Optimal periodisation: Sun. Game / Mon. Recovery + travel / Tues. Off / Wed. Starting the motor (under pressure) / Thurs. Tactical tr. / Fri. Tactical tr. / Sat. Game. This brings the risk on injuries down! We take care of the load. Sharp actions, but low volume, not the other way around!”

The home-based training squad announcement was discussed on The42‘s The Football Family podcast yesterday, with Shane Keegan questioning the ongoing absence of Wexford Youths great Kylie Murphy.

Pauw will name her Ireland WNT squad for their crucial next international window on Friday morning. The Girls In Green welcome Finland to Tallaght Stadium next Thursday, where a win would secure a 2023 World Cup play-off spot. They travel to Slovakia for their final group game the following Tuesday. 

Emma Duffy
